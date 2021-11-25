Live
Breaking news: France likely to announce Covid-19 boosters for all adults
Breaking news updates November 25 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 06:01 AM IST
Nov 25, 2021 06:01 AM IST
France likely to announce Covid-19 boosters for adults today
French health minister Olivier Veran, at a press conference on Thursday, is expected to announce that Covid-19 booster shots will be made available to all adults, local media has reported.
Topics
Where the old order is paving way for the new
- What constitutes this old order? It embodies the balance of power that emerged from the ashes of the Second World War.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Terrorists involved in civilian killings gunned down in J&K
- Police identified the terrorists as TRF commander Mehran Yaseen Shalla of Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmad Mir of Pulwama and Arafat Ahmad Sheikh of Pulwama.
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 05:51 AM IST
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida Airport in UP's Jewar today
In a tweet, PM Modi described November 25 as a ‘major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh's strides in infra creation.'
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:48 AM IST
PM Modi to perform bhoomi pujan of Noida airport in Jewar: All you need to know
The Noida International Airport in Jewar is being touted as the biggest infrastructure project to be launched by the Uttar Pradesh government before assembly elections in the state. PM Modi ill perform bhoomi pujan at 1pm today.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:45 AM IST
500 farmers will reach Delhi on Nov 29: Tikait
- “On November 29, 500 farmers will go to Delhi on 30 tractors. The details will be provided after a meeting on November 26, which will be marked as the first anniversary of our protest,” Tikait said at a rally in Ghaziabad.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:42 AM IST
First domestic flight from UP's Kushinagar airport to take off on Friday
The flight to Delhi will be operational four days a week -- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The aircraft will take off from Delhi at 12 pm and reach Kushinagar at 1.35 pm
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:30 AM IST
PTI |
NO2 levels hazardous in many traffic-heavy areas
- Vehicular emissions are the primary source of NO2 in the national capital.
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 05:47 AM IST
14-yr-old girl prepping for school hacked to death by stalker she rebuffed: Police
The girl, a 14-year-old, was getting ready for school in north Bengal’s Aipurduar when the accused came with a sharp weapon and attacked her on the neck. Such was the ferocity of the attack that the victims head was nearly severed from her body.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Explainer on three capitals of Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad Confusion and uncertainty over the capital city of residuary Andhra Pradesh continues to prevail, even after seven years of bifurcation of the combined state
Published on Nov 25, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Tamil Nadu steps in to sell tomatoes at lower rates
The Tamil Nadu cooperatives department said in a statement that they are procuring 15 metric tonnes of tomatoes every day for this purpose
Published on Nov 25, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Civic body draws up ₹900cr estimate to fix drainage system to check flooding
Data from successive BBMP budgets shows that the civic body draws up elaborate plans for storm water drains (SWDs) or Raja Kaluves, secondary and tertiary drains each year that has so far proved to be counterintuitive to its purpose of preventing floods in Bengaluru.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 01:11 AM IST
, BengaluruHT Correspondent
CM Jagan says Andhra suffered ₹6,000 crore loss due to rains
As many as 40 people died in the calamity and another 25 people are still missing, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy informed the Centre on Wednesday
Published on Nov 25, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Four arrested for rape, murder of 8-year-old girl in Mangaluru
Four suspects have been identified as Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20), Jaisingh (21) and Manish Tikri (33). While Tikri is from Jharkhand, the other three accused are natives of Madhya Pradesh. All four are workers of the factory where the assault took place. All the accused confessed to the crime, an officer said.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 01:07 AM IST
, BengaluruHT Correspondent
Hours before civic polls, Tripura CPM leader sends SOS message to Supreme Court
Tripura civic polls: CPM leader Jitender Chaudhury also wrote to Tripura DGP VS Yadav, alleging that a large number of outsiders and miscreants have been brought by the BJP to scare opposition parties and their supporters.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 12:56 AM IST