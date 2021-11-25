Home / India News / Breaking news: France likely to announce Covid-19 boosters for all adults
Breaking news: France likely to announce Covid-19 boosters for all adults

Breaking news updates November 25 2021


Updated on Nov 25, 2021 06:01 AM IST
New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19?

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 25, 2021 06:01 AM IST

    France likely to announce Covid-19 boosters for adults today

    French health minister Olivier Veran, at a press conference on Thursday, is expected to announce that Covid-19 booster shots will be made available to all adults, local media has reported.

breaking news
india news

Breaking news updates November 25 2021

Where the old order is paving way for the new

  • What constitutes this old order? It embodies the balance of power that emerged from the ashes of the Second World War.
A protester holds a banner during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 13. REUTERS
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:59 AM IST
ByManish Tewari
india news

Terrorists involved in civilian killings gunned down in J&K

  • Police identified the terrorists as TRF commander Mehran Yaseen Shalla of Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmad Mir of Pulwama and Arafat Ahmad Sheikh of Pulwama.
A protest broke out at the site of the gunfight with locals alleging that the forces dragged the three men out the car and shot them.(PTI)
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 05:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida Airport in UP's Jewar today

In a tweet, PM Modi described November 25 as a ‘major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh's strides in infra creation.'
A signboard points towards the Noida International Jewar Airport.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

PM Modi to perform bhoomi pujan of Noida airport in Jewar: All you need to know

The Noida International Airport in Jewar is being touted as the biggest infrastructure project to be launched by the Uttar Pradesh government before assembly elections in the state. PM Modi ill perform bhoomi pujan at 1pm today.
Workers install a replica of an airplane as preparation are underway for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Noida International Airport in Jewar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

500 farmers will reach Delhi on Nov 29: Tikait

  • “On November 29, 500 farmers will go to Delhi on 30 tractors. The details will be provided after a meeting on November 26, which will be marked as the first anniversary of our protest,” Tikait said at a rally in Ghaziabad.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:42 AM IST
ByPeeyush Khandelwal
india news

First domestic flight from UP's Kushinagar airport to take off on Friday

The flight to Delhi will be operational four days a week -- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The aircraft will take off from Delhi at 12 pm and reach Kushinagar at 1.35 pm
The Kushinagar airport -- the state's third international airport -- was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20.(HT file photo)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:30 AM IST
PTI |
india news

NO2 levels hazardous in many traffic-heavy areas

  • Vehicular emissions are the primary source of NO2 in the national capital.
This is followed by Anand Vihar (136 micrograms per cubic metre), East Arjun Nagar (125 micrograms per cubic metre) and Okhla (112 micrograms per cubic metre).(HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 05:47 AM IST
ByJasjeev Gandhiok
india news

14-yr-old girl prepping for school hacked to death by stalker she rebuffed: Police

The girl, a 14-year-old, was getting ready for school in north Bengal’s Aipurduar when the accused came with a sharp weapon and attacked her on the neck. Such was the ferocity of the attack that the victims head was nearly severed from her body.
The girl told her parents about Swapan Biswas’ advances. Her neighbours also knew about it . “But we never thought that he would kill her,” said her neighbour Pradip Kumar Shil. (Getty Images)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 02:09 AM IST
ByPramod Giri
india news

Explainer on three capitals of Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad Confusion and uncertainty over the capital city of residuary Andhra Pradesh continues to prevail, even after seven years of bifurcation of the combined state
HT Image
Published on Nov 25, 2021 01:15 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

Tamil Nadu steps in to sell tomatoes at lower rates

The Tamil Nadu cooperatives department said in a statement that they are procuring 15 metric tonnes of tomatoes every day for this purpose
Tamil Nadu primarily receives its tomatoes from two regions in Karnataka and three regions in Andhra Pradesh
Published on Nov 25, 2021 01:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Civic body draws up 900cr estimate to fix drainage system to check flooding

Data from successive BBMP budgets shows that the civic body draws up elaborate plans for storm water drains (SWDs) or Raja Kaluves, secondary and tertiary drains each year that has so far proved to be counterintuitive to its purpose of preventing floods in Bengaluru.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said there were around 842 Raja Kaluves in Bengaluru of which the works for 415 kms were completed. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 01:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

CM Jagan says Andhra suffered 6,000 crore loss due to rains

As many as 40 people died in the calamity and another 25 people are still missing, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy informed the Centre on Wednesday
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the 1st session of 15th AP legislative assembly in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Pic:Style photo service.)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 01:10 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

Four arrested for rape, murder of 8-year-old girl in Mangaluru

Four suspects have been identified as Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20), Jaisingh (21) and Manish Tikri (33). While Tikri is from Jharkhand, the other three accused are natives of Madhya Pradesh. All four are workers of the factory where the assault took place. All the accused confessed to the crime, an officer said.
According to police, the factory, where the incident took place, employed several people from other states, many of whom live with their families. The child was the daughter of a couple of working at the factory, said the officer. (Representative use)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Hours before civic polls, Tripura CPM leader sends SOS message to Supreme Court

Tripura civic polls: CPM leader Jitender Chaudhury also wrote to Tripura DGP VS Yadav, alleging that a large number of outsiders and miscreants have been brought by the BJP to scare opposition parties and their supporters.
Agartala: Security personnel arrive at a distribution centre ahead of the Tripura Municipal Corporation elections in Agartala, Nov. 24 (PTI)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 12:56 AM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
