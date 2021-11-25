Param Bir Singh appears before Mumbai Police crime branch, grilled for six hours

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday appeared before the city crime branch where he was grilled for more than six hours in an extortion case against him.

His lawyer said Singh gave statements before the crime branch. “As per the Supreme Court order, he will continue to cooperate in the probe," his lawyer added.

Singh, who is currently posted as the director general of homeguards, Maharashtra, was seen leaving the crime branch unit-11 in an official vehicle around 6.15pm.

Also read | Param Bir Singh case: A look back at other top cops on the run

The IPS officer, declared a proclaimed offender by a city court, appeared before the crime branch to record his statement in an extortion case registered at Goregaon police station in the city against him.

Police said Singh has not been called again as of now but has been told that he would be called as and when needed.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Singh was in Chandigarh and may join the ongoing corruption and extortion probe in Maharashtra soon.

Singh is facing as many as five separate charges of extortion and corruption in Maharashtra in which former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze have also been named.

He had earlier informed the Supreme Court that he was “very much in the country” and is willing to submit to a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any agency other than Maharashtra police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON