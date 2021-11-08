Home / India News / Breaking news: Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar
Breaking news: Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar

Updated on Nov 08, 2021 07:39 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 08, 2021 07:39 AM IST

    Drugs case: NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh leaves for Mumbai

    NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh leaves for Mumbai from Delhi airport in connection with probe in the drugs-on-cruise case.

  • Nov 08, 2021 07:04 AM IST

    Puducherry closes schools for 2 days due to inclement weather

    Puducherry govt announces holiday for all schools on November 8 and 9 due to inclement weather and incessant rain. Reopening of classes 1-8, scheduled for today, postponed for the same reason till further orders.

  • Nov 08, 2021 06:37 AM IST

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 in Andaman and Nicobar

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 218 km south east of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 5:28 am today: National Center for Seismology

Chhath Puja begins today with ‘Nahay Khay’, public holiday in Delhi

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This year, the festival will begin from Monday and conclude on November 11.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 07:12 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 07:39 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Govt offices to resume biometric attendance from today

Employees have been directed to follow a host of preventive measures while marking their attendance, including sanitising their hands before and after the process, and maintaining a distance of six feet while doing so.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 06:20 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Supreme Court to hear hear Lakhimpur Kheri violence case today

  • The court is hearing the case suo motu after two lawyers wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking a high-level judicial inquiry into the incident which had occurred on October 3.
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 06:14 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Monday, November 08, 2021
