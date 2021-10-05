Home / India News / Breaking news: Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram restore services
Breaking news: Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram restore services

Updated on Oct 05, 2021 05:26 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
  • Oct 05, 2021 05:26 AM IST

    Donald Trump faces deadline for questioning in defamation suit: US

    Former President Donald Trump now has a December 23 deadline to undergo questioning in a former “Apprentice” contestant's defamation lawsuit over what he said in denying her sexual assault allegations, a court has said.

  • Oct 05, 2021 05:04 AM IST

    Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp coming back online after hours of disruption

    Services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are coming back online after several hours of disruption that impacted millions of people worldwide.

Govt orders probe into ‘Pandora Papers’ leak

“Undisclosed credits of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,352 crore approximately (status as on 15.09.2021) have been detected in the investigations carried out in the Panama and Paradise Papers,” the finance ministry said in a statement.(Mint)
“Undisclosed credits of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,352 crore approximately (status as on 15.09.2021) have been detected in the investigations carried out in the Panama and Paradise Papers,” the finance ministry said in a statement.(Mint)
Published on Oct 05, 2021 04:03 AM IST
By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tripura BJP MLA calls Mamata Oppn’s face for 2024 polls; BJP says he’s confused

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee’s victory from Bhabanipur has ensured she will be the Opposition’s face for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said Tripura BJP MLA Ashish Das. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee’s victory from Bhabanipur has ensured she will be the Opposition’s face for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said Tripura BJP MLA Ashish Das. (PTI)
Published on Oct 05, 2021 02:03 AM IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Opposition will try to keep up political heat in UP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav along with party MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav stage a protest, after he was not allowed by the police to go to Lakhimpur, in Lucknow, Monday. (PTI)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav along with party MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav stage a protest, after he was not allowed by the police to go to Lakhimpur, in Lucknow, Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 05, 2021 02:10 AM IST
By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
