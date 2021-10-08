Home / India News / Breaking news: Brazil in talks with Pfizer to buy 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
Live

Breaking news: Brazil in talks with Pfizer to buy 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 08, 2021 07:00 AM IST

    IAF announces recipients for Chief of Air Staff citation

    This Air Force Day, Chief of Air Staff Unit Citation will be awarded to three units, including the 47 Squadron for operations along Pakistan border, post-Feb 26, 2019, Balakot Air Strikes and in Ladakh sector opposite China since April-May last year for extensive high altitude ops: IAF

  • Oct 08, 2021 06:37 AM IST

    Brazil likely to buy 150 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines

    Brazil's health ministry has said it is in talks with Pfizer to purchase 100 million doses of the latter's Covid-19 vaccines, with a possibility of acquiring an additional 50 million doses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news
india news

Breaking news: Brazil in talks with Pfizer to buy 150 mn Covid vaccine doses

Breaking News Updates October 08, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 06:38 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
india news

IAF's 89th foundation day today; ceremony to commemorate victory in 1971 war

The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932, to support the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom.
Full dress rehearsal of IAF Day parade (IAF Twitter)
Full dress rehearsal of IAF Day parade (IAF Twitter)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 05:52 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

IRCTC to launch ‘Bharat Darshan’ train from Madhya Pradesh today, details here

In this tour package, passengers will be provided breakfast, lunch, and dinner with accommodation in budget hotels or dharmshalas as well as tourist buses. Also, accident insurance up to 4 lakhs will also be given to the passengers.
‘Bharat Darshan’ is a joint project of the Indian Railways and the Union ministry of tourism and culture.&nbsp;(Representational Image)
‘Bharat Darshan’ is a joint project of the Indian Railways and the Union ministry of tourism and culture. (Representational Image)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

‘IIT-K student stalked minors, teachers in north Delhi school’

Police say he attended online classes, joined the school’s WhatsApp groups, and shared morphed photos of the girls online.
The man, Mahavir Kumar, (in grey) in police custody.(Sourced)
The man, Mahavir Kumar, (in grey) in police custody.(Sourced)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 04:37 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out