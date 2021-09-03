Breaking news: Flights resume, some power restored in New Orleans after Ida
SEP 03, 2021 05:08 AM IST
Flights resume, some power restored in New Orleans after Ida
Commercial flights resumed in New Orleans and power returned to parts of the business district Thursday, four days after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast, but electricity, drinking water and fuel remained scarce across much of a sweltering Louisiana.
