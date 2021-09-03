Home / India News / Breaking news: Flights resume, some power restored in New Orleans after Ida
Breaking news: Flights resume, some power restored in New Orleans after Ida

  Breaking News Updates September 03, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 05:08 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 03, 2021 05:08 AM IST

    Flights resume, some power restored in New Orleans after Ida

    Commercial flights resumed in New Orleans and power returned to parts of the business district Thursday, four days after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast, but electricity, drinking water and fuel remained scarce across much of a sweltering Louisiana.

breaking news india news
india news

Breaking news updates September 03, 2021

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 05:08 AM IST
  • Breaking News Updates September 03, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel asked the Congress to “hurry up” if it wanted an alliance with parties ahead of the Goa assembly elections. (Twitter/Praful_Patel)
india news

‘Nobody is helpless’: Praful Patel nudges Cong to decide on Goa poll alliance

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:27 AM IST
NCP’s Praful Patel said the Congress should make up its mind on Goa alliance and touch base with like-minded parties such as the NCP so that candidates for next year’s Goa elections get adquate time to prepare.
Fifteen houses and parts of a primary school at Sakhawa Tok have collapsed between August 31 and September 1 in East Champaran district. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

In Bihar’s East Champaran, turbulent river damages 15 houses, school in 2 days

By Sandeep Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:16 AM IST
People living in parts of Sangrampur, Kesariya, Areraj, Sagauli, Chirraiya and Banjariya in East Champaran have been affected by the flood. Six community kitchens have been set up for them, officials in charge of disaster management said.
Kerala reported 32,907 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday with a test positivity rate of 18.41% after 174301 samples were tested. (ANI PHOTO.)
india news

Amid alarming Covid-19 surge, Kerala mulls opening of schools

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:50 AM IST
This is the third day in a row that Kerala has been reporting over 30,000 cases. On Monday, new cases came down but it was due to low testing. On Wednesday, it reported 32,803 with a TPR of 18.73 per cent.
CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said on Thursday that after taking over the probe, CBI had got objectionable posts removed from the social media platforms, public domains and a lot of such posts/accounts were removed from internet.
india news

CBI files charges in derogatory remarks against judges case

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The agency had taken over the probe in the matter in November last year against 16 accused on the orders of Andhra Pradesh high court.
“The Minister advised the VC to constitute an internal committee comprising faculty members to discuss with the agitating students for resolving the issue,” an official said. (MINT PHOTO.)
india news

Education minister steps in to resolve Visva-Bharati row

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Students have been protesting after against the rustication of three students for three years in connection with an act of vandalism in January.
Schools reopen across several states in India (Hindustan Times)
india news

80% school staff have got at least one jab: Centre

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The ministry on Tuesday asked states and UTs to create a district-level action plan to speed up the vaccination of schoolteachers and ensure that all teaching and non-teaching staff employed in schools received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the month of September.
Santosh Bhagwan and his companion were involved in a brawl with locals when they allegedly pulled out country-made pistols (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

2 Haryana men pull out pistols during street brawl in Goa; 1 arrested: Cop

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The Goa police is looking for the accomplice of the man arrested for pulling out a country-made pistol in Goa’s Calangute, famous for its beaches.
West Bengal, Aug 31 (ANI): Various student unions supporters stage a protest march against the expulsion of three students of Visva Bharati University, in Bolpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
india news

Education minister steps in to resolve Visva-Bharati row

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:22 AM IST
New Delhi: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday intervened to resolve the ongoing crisis at the Visva Bharati University in West Bengal, and advised the administration to form an internal committee to have a dialogue with the agitating students
Manas Das, 51, and his son Manoranjan Das, 25, have been arrested for the murder of Satyabrata Nayak in Cuttack district’s Abhimanpur, inspector general (IG) of police, central range, Narasingha Bhol said. (Representational pic)
india news

Odisha lawyer, son held for murder; their outfit also under scanner: Cops

By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The officer said there were other complaints against the lawyer as well, many of them accusing him of arm-twisting people to join the Manavbadi Sangathan, which he reportedly described as a rationalist organisation, and following its diktat. He barred them from cremating the dead and even stopped women from wearing bangles, Bhol said.
Many across the spectrum slammed the government for overhauling the memorial by installing murals and conducting a sound and light show. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)
india news

Jallianwala Bagh memorial revamp done under ASI supervision: Centre

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  "Two committees oversaw the entire process, one under ASI and a second panel of experts that consisted of several senior historians," said Raghvendra Singh, secretary, ministry of Culture.
The raids coincided with the session 4 JEE (Mains) 2021 exams held on Thursday. (PTI file photo)
india news

CBI carries out raids at 19 places over JEE exam manipulation bid

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 04:26 AM IST
The teams carried out raids at 19 places including Delhi and neighbouring districts in the National Capital Region, Pune, Jamshedpur, Indore and Bangalore
Those coming from Brazil and South Africa will have to wait at the airport for test results and be allowed to leave only after testing negative.
india news

Passengers from Brazil, South Africa can leave airport only if tested Covid-19 negative

By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Jawaid Akhtar said strict tele-monitoring of these passengers should be ensured.
National Green Tribunal (Hindustan Times)
india news

NGT does not have suo motu powers: Centre to SC

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:11 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) does not possess suo motu powers but it can act on letters or communication addressed to it raising environmental concerns, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, at least on two occasions, stayed away from the chair in frustration when disrupting MPs refused to listen to him. (PTI)
india news

Speaker seeks meet on House decorum

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Om Birla’s observations come after Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday proposed naming and shaming of disruptive MPs even as he called on the 5,000-odd lawmakers in India to adhere to House norms.
