Live

Breaking news: Rescue ops continue in Assam's Jorhat where 2 boats collided in Brahmaputra river

Breaking News Updates September 08, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 07:50 AM IST

  • SEP 09, 2021 07:50 AM IST

    Assam boat tragedy: Rescue ops continue

    Rescue operations continue in Assam's Jorhat, where two boats collided in the Brahmaputra, resulting in capsizing of one of the boats.

  • SEP 09, 2021 07:25 AM IST

    Fire at Covid-19 hospital in North Macedonia kills 10

    10 people lost their lives due to a fire which broke out at a hospital treating Covid-19 patients in Tetovo in North Macedonia.

  • SEP 09, 2021 06:57 AM IST

    Covid-19: Japan to extend state of emergency till September 30

    Japan is likely to extend state of emergency in 19 areas, including Tokyo and Osaka, till September 30, from the current expiration deadline of September 12.

  • SEP 09, 2021 06:35 AM IST

    ‘US not in rush to recognise Taliban govt’: White House

    The White House has said that the United States is in “no rush” to recognise the new interim Taliban government in Afghanistan. “This is a caretaker cabinet that includes four former imprisoned Taliban fighters,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday (local time).

A health worker collects a nasal sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
india news

AIIMS to conduct Phase 2/3 trials of Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine soon

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 07:47 AM IST
The vaccine, BBV154, is the first intranasal jab in the country to reach late-stage trials.
NDRF personnel conduct rescue operation after two boats carrying approximately 120 passengers collided in the Brahmaputra river in Jorhat on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Assam boat accident: 33 missing, Army to join rescue ops today | 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Three officials of the inland water transport department have been placed under suspension for alleged negligence of duty, while senior ministers admitted that there were lapses and the "guilty" will be punished.
The present route to Dudhsagar is closed between June and October as it becomes non-motorable during the monsoons. (Shutterstock)
india news

HC stays road project leading to Goa waterfall until wildlife board’s nod

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 07:19 AM IST
The court’s observation came while hearing a plea filed by an environmental NGO, the Goa Foundation, challenging the decision of the Goa Public Works Department (PWD) to pursue the construction of a paved road leading up to the falls.
A fighter jet of the Indian Air Force performed landing on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in 2017.(PTI File Photo)
india news

India's 1st emergency landing strip on highway to be inaugurated in Barmer today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 07:08 AM IST
In October 2017, fighter jets and transport planes of the Air Force conducted mock landings on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway to show that such highways can be used by the IAF planes for landing in case of an emergency.
india news

Breaking news: Rescue ops continue in Assam's Jorhat where 2 boats collided 

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Breaking News Updates September 08, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
File photo: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi to begin 2-day Jammu visit today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 06:30 AM IST
The former Congress president's itinerary includes a walk to the famous Vaishno Devi temple Temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally spoken to every Paralympian who won a medal for the country.&nbsp;(ANI)
india news

PM Modi to host India's Paralympics stars today, mark most successful season yet

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo proved to be the most successful season for India yet, with athletes securing a total of 19 medals - five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Before this edition, India had won 12 medals (4 medals of each colour) in all previous Paralympics appearances combined.
With this new project, Telangana will become the first state to start trials of ‘Beyond Visual Line of Sight’ drone flights for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.(HT File Photo)
india news

Trial run of delivering vaccines by drones to begin in Telangana from today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Earlier this year, the ministry of civil aviation and directorate general of civil aviation granted conditional exemption to ICMR for conducting feasibility study of Covid-19 vaccine delivery using drones.
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.&nbsp;(ANI file photo)
india news

Tamil Nadu assembly adopts anti-CAA resolution

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 05:20 AM IST
“This August House considers that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, passed by the Parliament in the year 2019 is not in tune with the secular principles laid down in our Constitution and also not conducive to the communal harmony that prevails in India,” chief minister MK Stalin, who tabled the resolution, told the House.
Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021: A cleanliness survey for villages across India is to be launched today. The ambitious programme, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, aims to boost the central government's push for Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus status for villages.&nbsp;(File Photo)
india news

Swachh Survekshan Grameen: Cleanliness survey for villages to be launched today

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 05:20 AM IST
Swachh Survekshan Grameen: The Jal Shakti ministry said 17,475 villages in 698 districts of the country will be covered by the cleanliness survey. Around 87,250 public places, such as schools, Anganwadi centres, public health centres, markets, religious places will be visited for the survey.
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.(ANI file photo)
india news

Karnal stir to mirror Delhi agitation: Rakesh Tikait

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times, Karnal/chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 04:57 AM IST
The statement came after talks between Karnal district officials and farmers, who held a massive mahapanchayat on Tuesday afternoon and later marched into town to surround the mini secretariat, broke down for a second consecutive day.
A health worker directs suspected Nipah virus patients to an isolation centre in Kozhikode Medical College in Kerala. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

In Kerala, 46 suspected samples found negative for Nipah

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 03:46 AM IST
Experts said strict protocol in place due to Covid-19, like masking, physical distancing and no overcrowding, helped the state to blunt the impact of the zoonotic disease again.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate an Emergency Landing Field (ELF) and also witness aircraft operations on the ELF on NH-925 on Thursday at Gandhav Bhakasar Section (NH-925) South of Barmer (Rajasthan). (FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Rajasthan’s Barmer gets emergency landing facility on Satta-Gandhav stretch

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 02:58 AM IST
The ELF was constructed in a time span of 19 months. The work for this ELF commenced in July 2019 and was completed in January 2021.
All 84 beds in the paediatric unit of Patna’s Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) were full on Wednesday. These included 22 beds of NICU, 15 of PICU and eight in the paediatric emergency. A day before, 87 children were admitted as against 84 beds available. (Image used for representation). (AP PHOTO.)
india news

Spike in viral fever cases triggers fear in Bihar

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 02:15 AM IST
Doctors from the integrated disease surveillance programme (IDSP) unit on Tuesday visited Muzaffarpur, which has witnessed a spike in admission of children with viral fever.
On Wednesday morning, the bodies of Sujan Pradhan, his wife Sobha and 10-month old son Rumesh were found in his house in Kotabagada village, police officials said. (GETTY IMAGES.)
india news

Odisha man kills 10-month old son, wife before hanging himself

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:33 AM IST
According to the police, a blood-splattered hacksaw blade that is used to cut metal and wood was found at the spot. The additional SP said Sujan may have used the hacksaw blade to kill his wife.
