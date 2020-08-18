Union home minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-coronavirus care

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:58 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday night for medical care after recovering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) last week.

“Sh Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for Covid -19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital,” Dr Aarti Vij, the chairperson of AIIMS’ media and protocol division, said.

He was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on August 14 after testing negative for Covid-19.