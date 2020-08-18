e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Union home minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-coronavirus care

Union home minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-coronavirus care

He was complaining of fatigue and body aches for last 3-4 days, Dr Aarti Vij, the chairperson of AIIMS’ media and protocol division, said.

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Amit Shah was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on August 14 after testing negative for Covid-19.
Amit Shah was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on August 14 after testing negative for Covid-19.(PTI)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday night for medical care after recovering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) last week.

“Sh Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for Covid -19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital,” Dr Aarti Vij, the chairperson of AIIMS’ media and protocol division, said.

He was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on August 14 after testing negative for Covid-19.

tags
top news
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
Union home minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-coronavirus care
Union home minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-coronavirus care
India records decline in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths; tally over 2.7 million
India records decline in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths; tally over 2.7 million
Eastern India devastated, heavy rains now threaten states in western part
Eastern India devastated, heavy rains now threaten states in western part
LIVE: 370 new Covid-19 cases, 282 recoveries and 9 deaths reported in Puducherry
LIVE: 370 new Covid-19 cases, 282 recoveries and 9 deaths reported in Puducherry
At Democratic Convention, woman who lost father to Covid-19 denounces Trump
At Democratic Convention, woman who lost father to Covid-19 denounces Trump
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In