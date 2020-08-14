e-paper
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation

Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation

Union home minister Amit Shah had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month after showing initial symptoms of the viral infection.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday confirmed that he has tested negative for coronvirus disease (Covid-19) infection and will follow home isolation on the advice of doctors.

“Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors,” Shah tweeted.

The union home minister had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month after showing initial symptoms of the viral infection.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Shah had tweeted on August 2 after testing positive for the disease.

