Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:19 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday confirmed that he has tested negative for coronvirus disease (Covid-19) infection and will follow home isolation on the advice of doctors.

“Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors,” Shah tweeted.

आज मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है।



मैं ईश्वर का धन्यवाद करता हूँ और इस समय जिन लोगों ने मेरे स्वास्थ्यलाभ के लिए शुभकामनाएं देकर मेरा और मेरे परिजनों को ढाढस बंधाया उन सभी का ह्रदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।

डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अभी कुछ और दिनों तक होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

The union home minister had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month after showing initial symptoms of the viral infection.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Shah had tweeted on August 2 after testing positive for the disease.