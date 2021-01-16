IND USA
Four officers were allegedly accepting bribes from companies under CBI investigation. (HT PHOTO).
Bribe-for-relief scam: CBI suspends 2 officers, recommends action against 2 more

  • The DoPT is the nodal ministry for the CBI and any administrative action against Class-I gazetted officers (DSPs) is approved by it while the CBI Director has powers to suspend Inspectors and below rank officers.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:12 PM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday suspended two of its officers - Inspector Kapil Dhankad and Stenographer Sameer Kumar Singh - and approached the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) recommending administrative action against two deputy superintendents- RK Rishi and RK Sangwan, for allegedly running a bribe-for-relief racket in the agency, people familiar with the development said.

The DoPT is the nodal ministry for the CBI and any administrative action against Class-I gazetted officers (DSPs) is approved by it while the CBI Director has powers to suspend Inspectors and below rank officers.

Four officers were allegedly accepting bribes from companies under CBI investigation.

A senior CBI officer, who didn’t want to be named, said, “The agency has zero tolerance policy against corruption, be it other departments or within the organisation hence two officers have been suspended while action has been recommended against the other two”.

According to the CBI case against the officers, they were accepting bribes from private companies by leaking sensitive case related information to them. Bribes worth around 55 lakh paid to two officers has already been identified and efforts are being made to ascertain the payments made to two others.

As reported by HT, the racket was being run inside the agency since 2018 and there is a possibility that more officers are involved in diluting the CBI cases in lieu of illegal gratifications.

The two DSPs -- RK Rishi and RK Sangwan – mainly played the role of bribe facilitators leaking the information to the companies.

All four have been questioned by a team led by a Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer in Anti-Corruption-4 unit of the agency, which has jurisdiction to investigate cases all over India.

HT couldn’t locate the four officers for their comments.

However, a senior cadre officer in the CBI, who didn’t want to be named, said, “How is it possible that a stenographer, or an Inspector was leaking case information or documents and the concerned SP wasn’t aware of it? Shouldn’t there be a wider probe rather than restricting it to DSPs only?”

CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla, who is due to complete his two-year tenure in February first week, didn’t respond to a text query.

The scandal has hit the agency at a time when CBI is investigating a large number of bank fraud cases involving huge public funds.

The SC had on January 12 formed a four-member committee to hear the grievances of the farmers and submit a report in eight weeks.(PTI)
india news

Farm union asks Supreme Court to change panel members

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:09 AM IST
In an affidavit filed before the SC, the BKU said, “The principle of natural justice is going to get violated by forming these persons as members. Members appointed by the Supreme Court, how they will hear farmers on equal parameters when they have already supported these three farm Law.”
OTT platforms in India reach around 40 million customers and make up a market worth around Rs.3000 crore.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Laws for self-regulation of news, OTT platforms on anvil

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:00 AM IST
According to government officials familiar with the matter, the issue of self-regulation in digital media was taken up at the highest levels this month and ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to frame an overarching statute under which digital media can regulate itself.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted India’s journey through the Covid-19-induced lockdown and the process of evacuating millions of Indians stranded abroad
india news

PM Modi targets Pakistan for Covid-19 crisis management

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:50 AM IST
The PM’s remark was a veiled attack on Pakistan which had initially refused to airlift its people from China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. Authorities in Pakistan had cited “larger interests” to defend its decision.
As many as 20 ITBP personnel were vaccinated Saturday( HT photo)
india news

Over 3,000 personnel get Covid vaccine

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:20 AM IST
All earmarked military hospitals have been supplied with the first consignment of doses and the vaccination drive will gather momentum in the coming days, said a second official. Sepoy Sunil Das from the Army Medical Corps was the first one to receive the shot in Leh.
Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram
india news

‘Not the time to lower your guard’

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:08 AM IST
“It is a good beginning. But it is not the time to lower our guard,” Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram said. The government has warned recipients of the vaccine to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread before the second dose of the vaccine is given.
Additionally, 3,429 people were vaccinated in defence institutions.(@adgpi/Twitter)
india news

Vaccine drive held smoothly, no serious side effects: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:59 AM IST
As opposed to the target of vaccinating about 300,000 people on the first day, according to the health ministry’s data, 191,181 health care workers were vaccinated at 3,351 centres. There were 16,755 personnel involved in the vaccination programme.
The concerns surfaced on Saturday, when at least two doctors groups – the Tamil Nadu doctors’ association and a group of doctors in Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital – indicated they were reluctant to take Covaxin.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Experts warn against partial immunity, mutation risks

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:47 AM IST
The two experts also said that it is important to ensure that immunisation programmes avoid controversy that could fuel vaccine scepticism. For instance, the approval to a vaccine without efficacy data “was not a good idea”, according to John P Moore.
“India is one of the largest ecosystems in the world. Today, more than 41,000 startups are engaged in India and involved in different types of initiatives."PM Modi said.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi unveils 1k-cr fund for startups

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:29 AM IST
“This fund will help in the launch of new start-ups and their growth,” the PM said at Prarambh, the startup India international summit jointly organised by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) and the industry.
The Co-WIN app is meant to facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries, besides assisting programme managers across national, state, and district levels.(AFP)
india news

Process goes manual at several locations

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:39 AM IST
Due to difficulties in uploading data on the app, which has been developed by the central government to monitor and track the inoculation process, health care workers in some districts had to put up information about the vaccine recipients on the digital platform manually.
Manish Kumar said it wasn’t a coincidence that he was a part of the first batch of frontline staffers at the premier AIIMS to be vaccinated, all of whom received a jab of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.(REUTERS)
india news

Manish Kumar first to take shot in Delhi

By shiv sunny, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Manish Kumar on Saturday emerged as the face of a months-long global effort against time to develop an inoculation against the infection that has killed over two million people. He said he always believed in the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.
No comments were made on the reports that many doctors expressed apprehension about taking the Covaxin shot.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Concerns over Covaxin as some cite ‘lack of data’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:14 AM IST
The controversy escalated during the day as reports said those receiving Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin were asked to sign consent forms before being inoculated because the jab had been allowed by the government in “clinical trial mode”.
The drive began simultaneously across dedicated vaccination centres set up across the country, where doses of Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin were administered to people.
india news

Shielded and vaccinated: India begins mammoth immunisation drive

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:04 AM IST
According to data compiled from states by HT, 200,297 people were vaccinated. The number was shy of the 300,000 that was being estimated but still far higher than what was recorded by any country on its first day.
Employees welcome health workers carrying Covid vaccines at a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.( Bloomberg)
india news

Nation receives a shot in the arm

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Kolkata, Jaipur, New Delhi, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Union Health ministry figures showed that roughly 191,181 people received doses at 3,351 sites. This was short of the 300,000-plus target but still well above numbers recorded by any other country on the first day of inoculation
Nidhi Razdan said in January last year, she got an email from an “alleged Harvard human resources person” from what appeared to be an official Harvard email ID, with an offer letter and agreement.(Yogesh Kumar/Hindustan Times )
india news

Razdan furnishes details of hiring fraud

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Nidhi Razdan said she was invited in 2019 to speak at an event by the Harvard Kennedy School, and one of the alleged organisers told her of a teaching vacancy. “A few weeks later I was ‘interviewed’ online for 90 minutes. It all seemed legitimate, the questions were thorough and professional,”.
Wearing masks, hundreds of healthcare workers (HCWs) – some anxious, others impatient – queued up to get their first vaccine shots. (AFP PHOTO).
india news

BMC begins mass inoculation as healthcare workers queue up for first vaccine jab

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • All ten vaccination centres across the city sported colourful curtains and were decorated with flowers. Some centres at BYL Nair hospital and Covid-19 jumbo centre at Bandra Kurla Complex also placed selfie spots with ‘I got my Covid-19 vaccine’ message in the backdrop.
