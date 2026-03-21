'BRICS must play independent role': Iran on what President Pezeshkian told PM Modi

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that any resolution to the ongoing conflict in West Asia would require the United States and Israel to halt their military actions first, while also urging a greater role for BRICS in stabilising the region. “BRICS must act, US-Israel must stop first”: Iran President said in a call with PM Modi (File photos)

In a telephone conversation between the two leaders, Pezeshkian said the discussions covered bilateral ties as well as “regional and international developments” amid what he described as continued military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran.

Referring to India’s rotating presidency of BRICS, Pezeshkian called on the bloc to play an “independent role in halting aggression against Iran and in safeguarding regional and global stability."

Pezeshkian also proposed the creation of a regional security framework involving West Asian countries to ensure peace and stability “without foreign interference”.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mention any discussion on BRICS in his statement, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had, last week, indicated that the grouping featured in recent engagements with Tehran.

Jaishankar said he spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, over the phone: “Had another conversation with Iranian FM @araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues,” he said without elaborating further.

‘Aggression must stop first’ The Iranian President further emphasised the conditions for de-escalation, saying a prerequisite for ending the conflict is the “immediate cessation of aggressions” by the US and Israel, along with guarantees against any future attacks.

The Iranian President reiterated Tehran’s willingness to engage with global leaders, including through discussions on the sidelines of the United Nations, to allow verification and oversight of its “peaceful nuclear activities”.

He described the actions of the US and Israel as “profoundly inhumane and unethical” and strongly condemned them.

‘Iran did not initiate the war’ Conveying Tehran’s position to the Indian PM, Pezeshkian said that Iran “did not initiate the war”, alleging that the “aggressor, without any justification, logic, or legal basis, launched military attacks against Iran” even as nuclear negotiations were underway.

He said the attacks led to the deaths of senior leadership figures, military commanders and civilians, including “defenseless civilians… and innocent schoolchildren”, while also targeting public infrastructure.

The Iranian President further claimed that a school in Minab was hit, resulting in the “tragic martyrdom of 168 innocent schoolchildren”, and alleged the strike was carried out from bases in neighbouring countries hosting US military installations.

PM conveys concerns on shipping routes In his latest remarks following the call, PM Modi said he “condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains,” and stressed the importance of maritime security.

He added that New Delhi has “reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure".