Prayagraj , The Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Monday demanded the scrutiny of judgments of Justice Yashwant Varma, subjected to an enquiry over the alleged discovery of huge cash from his residential home, and opposed his proposed repatriation to his parent Allahabad High Court. Bring Justice Yashwant Varma's verdicts under scrutiny: Allahabad High Court Bar Association

The bar body further sought the Chief Justice of India to "immediately recommend" to the government to draw impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma.

Speaking to mediapersons, bar body president Anil Tiwari referred to a number of resolutions which said, "The High Court Bar Association opposes any proposed transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court or its Lucknow bench or to any other High Court."

The bar body's resolution added, "All the judgements delivered by Justice Yashwant Varma during his tenure of a judge at Allahabad High Court and Delhi High Court be reviewed in order to inspire confidence of people at large to regain public faith in the judicial system. The manner in which this is to be done, is to be decided by the Supreme Court as we have full trust in our judge."

A Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the judge's transfer to the Centre.

The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14, prompting the fire officials to rush to the spot and douse it.

The apex court collegium headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna and the Delhi High Court subsequently issued a series of directives, including the withdrawal of judicial work from Justice Varma on Monday.

The bar body further said, "The CJI should immediately permit the filing of FIR and investigation by the CBI, ED and other investigative agencies with full permission to the investigative agencies to apply the law of the land to every offender... "

The association also sought the President of India, the Centre to take necessary steps to make the impeachment procedure "quick, easy and transparent by including members of the civil society".

The association had opposed the transfer of Justice Varma on March 21 saying it was not a "trash bin".

In a resolution passed soon after the news of the judge's transfer by a Supreme Court collegium was reported, the association said, "We were taken aback that the Supreme Court has transferred Justice Yashwant Varma back to Allahabad High Court..."

The March 21 resolution, naming association president and senior advocate Anil Tiwari as the signatory, claimed the discovery of the "unaccounted money" from the judge's house was of " ₹15 crore".

"The decision of the collegium raises a serious question as to whether the Allahabad high Court is a trash bin?" it said.

