British envoy relishes a plate of dosa in Bengaluru. Netizens react

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, whose love for local Indian food is well known, often shares glimpses of his visits while exploring the country. He often posts pictures of trying local street foods in different Indian cities. This time, he marked his return to Bengaluru with a plate of dosa, the picture of which he shared on social media. Alex Ellis took to Twitter to share a picture of his meal – a crisp dosa, sambhar and coconut chutney. (Twitter/ @AlexWEllis)

On Thursday, Ellis took to Twitter to share a picture of his meal – a crisp dosa, sambhar and coconut chutney. "Back in Bengaluru #Dosa,” the caption read, with a thumbs down to cutlery symbols, which meant he was going to eat it with his hands.

As soon as the post was shared, it garnered over two lakh views and over four thousand and five hundred likes on Twitter.

The netizens flocked the comment section and loved the fact that Ellis enjoys Indian local food so much. A user wrote, ''Welcome Commissioner.. Hope you looking for idlis.'' ''No matter what the western etiquette is let me tell you one thing - you can only experience the real taste of masala if you eat with hand," another user commented.

Read here: 'Eating like a Mumbaikar': British envoy relishes local delicacies then tweets

The envoy last month shared his glimpses from Mumbai where he tried the Bombay sandwich and chilli ice cream. He captioned the post, "Eating like a Mumbaikar today – trying the Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream. (Come eat)".

Users were prompted to share the recommendations of their favourite street food. A user recommended Kheema Pav and wrote, "A little further up is Cafe New York, an old Irani cafe that still serves legendary Kheema Pav, try it with a chilled beer. Recommending Chhole Bhature, another person wrote, “Please spare your time for Kurukshetra's famous Delhi wale Chhole Bhature H.E .”