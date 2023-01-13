Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 'Eating like a Mumbaikar': British envoy relishes local delicacies then tweets

'Eating like a Mumbaikar': British envoy relishes local delicacies then tweets

mumbai news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 05:44 PM IST

Asking the British envoy to also taste food in Madhya Pradesh, one of the users posted, “Come and enjoy Hotdog in Indore, divinity and Jalebi/ Mithai at Shreeganga and food at some old joints at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.”

Britain's High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis eating an ice cream in Mumbai on Thursday.(@AlexWEllis/ Twitter)
Britain's High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis eating an ice cream in Mumbai on Thursday.(@AlexWEllis/ Twitter)
ByYagya Sharma

Britain's High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis - who often shares glimpses of his visits while exploring the country - on Thursday tried a Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream as he also tweeted an appeal. “Eating like a Mumbaikar today – trying the Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream. (Come eat),” he wrote on Twitter.

On his post, users were prompted to share the recommendations of their favourite street food, while others recalled their memories of Mumbai's ‘chaat’. A user recommended Kheema Pav and wrote, "A little further up is Cafe New York, an old Irani cafe that still serves legendary Kheema Pav, try it with a chilled beer. Oh, and if you are missing England they also serve lovely fish and chips."

Also Read| 100-year-old building demolished in Malad for road widening

Kaustubh Dhavse, whose bio identifies him as a civil servant in the Maharashtra government, expressed his desire to make Alex try vada pav. “I have to make you try the vada pav, High commissioner. Especially the one at Prabhadevi. Next time!,” he wrote.

Recommending Chhole Bhature, another person wrote, “Please spare your time for Kurukshetra's famous Delhi wale Chhole Bhature H.E .”

Asking the British envoy to also taste food in Madhya Pradesh, one of the users posted, “Come and enjoy Hotdog in Indore, divinity and Jalebi/ Mithai at Shreeganga and food at some old joints at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.”

At the time of publishing this report, the British envoy's post was viewed over 268,000,000 times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai delhi britain + 1 more
mumbai delhi britain

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out