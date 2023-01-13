'Eating like a Mumbaikar': British envoy relishes local delicacies then tweets

Britain's High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis - who often shares glimpses of his visits while exploring the country - on Thursday tried a Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream as he also tweeted an appeal. “Eating like a Mumbaikar today – trying the Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream. (Come eat),” he wrote on Twitter.

On his post, users were prompted to share the recommendations of their favourite street food, while others recalled their memories of Mumbai's ‘chaat’. A user recommended Kheema Pav and wrote, "A little further up is Cafe New York, an old Irani cafe that still serves legendary Kheema Pav, try it with a chilled beer. Oh, and if you are missing England they also serve lovely fish and chips."

Kaustubh Dhavse, whose bio identifies him as a civil servant in the Maharashtra government, expressed his desire to make Alex try vada pav. “I have to make you try the vada pav, High commissioner. Especially the one at Prabhadevi. Next time!,” he wrote.

Recommending Chhole Bhature, another person wrote, “Please spare your time for Kurukshetra's famous Delhi wale Chhole Bhature H.E .”

Asking the British envoy to also taste food in Madhya Pradesh, one of the users posted, “Come and enjoy Hotdog in Indore, divinity and Jalebi/ Mithai at Shreeganga and food at some old joints at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.”

At the time of publishing this report, the British envoy's post was viewed over 268,000,000 times.