British F-35 fighter jet stuck in Kerala may finally fly home next week: Report

A British F-35B fighter jet, grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala due to a technical snag, is expected to return to the UK as early as next week, the Associated Press reported, citing Indian officials. British Royal Navy fighter jet, stranded for about a month due to a technical issue, is being moved to a designated facility at Thiruvananthapuram airport for assessment by British engineers. (@UKDefenceIndia)

The jet was on a routine sortie over the Arabian Sea last month when bad weather prevented it from returning to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales.

The aircraft was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram, where it landed safely on June 14.

UK engineers are currently conducting repairs, according to Indian officials quoted by the news agency. The officials added that repairs are expected to be completed in the coming days, with the jet likely to return to the UK sometime next week.

The British High Commission confirmed to The Associated Press that a UK engineering team has been deployed to “assess and repair” the aircraft.

Stranded fighter jet turns into meme sensation

Since being stranded, the stealth fighter, one of the world’s most advanced and valued at around $115 million, has become the subject of memes and cartoons on social media.

In one social media post, Kerala’s tourism department shared an image of the jet on the tarmac, surrounded by coconut trees, along with a fictitious five-star review, “Kerala is such an amazing place, I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommend,” it said.

Kerala's top tourism official, K Biju, said the viral post featuring the stranded British fighter jet was shared in “good humor.”

“It was our way to appreciate and thank the Brits who are the biggest inbound visitors to Kerala for tourism,” said Biju.

Another cartoon posted on X showed the jet enjoying snacks with a group of locals against a picturesque backdrop.

There has been speculation that if the engineers fail to fix the aircraft, it might be partially dismantled and flown out on a cargo plane. However, the UK’s Ministry of Defence dismissed the speculation in an emailed statement, the report added.