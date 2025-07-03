UK F-35B fighter jet stranded in Kerala can't be repaired, likely to be dismantled: Report

The UK’s F-35B fighter jet, currently grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, couldn't be repaired on-site and is now likely to be dismantled, CNN-News18 reported, citing top government sources. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) secures the Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet after its emergency landing, at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.(CISF - X)

According to the sources, the British Navy is sending a larger aircraft to transport the jet and has assured that all dues — including parking and hangar fees — will be settled with India, the report claimed.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the development.

The report, however, added that it’s not yet clear which components will be dismantled. A specialised rectification team from the UK is being sent to handle the process, it said.

The F-35B jet, worth over USD 110 million and known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June14.

It remains grounded at the airport, awaiting repairs after developing a technical fault.

Last week, ANI quoted an official as saying that the “UK F-35B aircraft is awaiting repairs at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after developing an engineering issue. The UK has accepted an offer to move the aircraft to the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility at the airport."