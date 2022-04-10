‘Brother-sister party…': JP Nadda's dig at Congress during Himachal poll speech

BJP national president JP Nadda took a dig at the Congress while addressing a gathering at Bilaspur in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Calling the Congress a “brother-sister party”, he said, “The Indian National Congress is neither Indian, nor national, and not even Congress. It is only a brother-sister party.”

Hitting out at opposition parties, he said, “All the parties in India except the BJP are based on promoting familism and thus, restricting themselves to merely regional parties.”

Nadda also lauded Yogi Adityanath for winning a second term as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. “In the recently concluded assembly elections, we all witnessed that Yogi Adityanath became the CM of Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a row. This holds a historic significance as no chief minister has been voted to power for a second consecutive term in the state over years,” he said.

Also read: ‘He is doing great work, will not be replaced’: JP Nadda backs Jai Ram Thakur

The BJP chief added, "Similarly, in Uttarakhand, the party came to power for the second time in a row and in Goa, we scored a hattrick. In Manipur, the BJP came to power for the first time with such a historic margin."

The BJP retained power in four of the five states which recently went to polls - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The fifth state - Punjab - was swept by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its first major victory outside Delhi.

On Saturday, Nadda praised the developmental work by the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. Nadda arrived in Shimla for a three-day visit.

Also read: BJP back in saddle in four states, now HP, Gujarat’s turn: Nadda

Himachal Pradesh is slated to go to the polls by the end of this year, along with Gujarat. Both the states are under the BJP rule.

The AAP has appointed an eight-member team to expand its poll strategies in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)