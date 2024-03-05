BRS, Congress no different in looting people, says PM Modi in Telangana

Alleging that there is a covert alliance between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said both the parties were two sides of the same coin, adopting a similar policy of “jhoot” (lies) and “loot” (rob) to hoodwink the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Sangareddy in Telangana on Tuesday. (ANI)

Addressing a public rally at Patancheru in Telangana’s Sangareddy district, Modi said though there might not be any formal alliance between the BRS and the Congress, both the parties were hand in glove with each other in indulging in corruption.

“The people of Telangana had voted out the BRS in the recent assembly elections because of its corruption and had given an opportunity to the Congress. But they must understand that whether it’s the BRS or the Congress, they share similarities when it comes to corruption,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the Congress government was not investigating the alleged corruption of the previous BRS government because the Congress leaders themselves were involved in corruption along with the BRS.

“Like the BRS, the Congress, too, has transformed Telangana into its new ATM. Yet, they cannot continue it for long. In the Modi government, we execute both surgical strikes and air strikes. I seek your unwavering support for this. Telangana should also declare – Abki Baar, 400 Paar,” he said.

Modi assured that in the next few years, his government would make India the third largest economy in the world. “India is touching new heights. Very soon, it will write a new chapter in economic development. This is Modi Ki Guarantee.”

Coming down heavily on the Congress and its allies, the Prime Minister said they had resorted to opening foreign accounts to stash their black money in overseas banks, while his government had opened Jan Dhan accounts for millions of poor people. “While these leaders had built luxurious mansions for their families, I do not have built a personal residence for myself, but I focussed on building secure homes for the poor citizens of our nation,” he said.

Reacting to the opposition’s criticism that he had no family, Modi said all the 140 crore citizens of the country were part of his family. “Therefore, today, millions of families are saying – ‘Main Hoon Modi Ka Parivar’,” he added.

LAYS FOUNDATION FOR PROJECTS

Earlier, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation several developmental projects worth nearly ₹7,000 crore in Sangareddy. They include: three national highway projects, including 40-km-long Kandi-Ramsanipalli, upgradation of 47-km-long Miryalguda-Kodad section and six-laning of 29-km-long Pune-Hyderabad section.

Modi inaugurated the doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar-Moula Ali railway line along with six new station buildings as part of the MMTS (Multi Modal Transport Service) Phase-II project. He also flagged off the inaugural MMTS Train Service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli via Moula Ali-Sanathnagar.

Further, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline, with a carrying capacity of 4.5 million tonnes per annum. Similarly, he inaugurated the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the Central government has been working continuously to assist the development of Telangana. He said he strongly believed in the concept that development of the country was possible only through development of the states.

Stating that Telangana is known as the gateway to South India, Modi highlighted his government’s efforts to improve rail connectivity and services in the state with the electrification and doubling of rail lines taking place at a fast pace.

Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union minister G Kishan Reddy were present on the occasion among others.

In the morning, the Prime Minister visited Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and conducted special prayers. Temple priests welcomed him by chanting Vedic hymns and presented him with the portrait of the goddess.