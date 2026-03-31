BRS demands Telangana minister’s removal over illegal mining charges

A Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) delegation on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Telangana governor, demanding the immediate removal of state revenue and housing minister, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, pending inquiry into allegations of illegal mining and encroachment against his construction firm. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

The delegation to the Lok Bhavan was led by party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

The delegation alleged that Raghava Constructions, owned by Srinivas Reddy, undertook mining activity in restricted catchment areas of the twin reservoirs on the outskirts of Hyderabad without obtaining mandatory approvals, including mineral licences, pollution clearances and power permissions, causing heavy losses to the state exchequer.

“The BRS has sought either the constitution of a House Committee with representation from all political part

ies or a probe by a sitting high court judge into the alleged illegal mining and land grabbing by Raghava Constructions owned by Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy,” KTR told reporters later.

He added that a fair inquiry would not be possible as long as Srinivas Reddy continued in office.

He also accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy of allegedly shielding the minister and backtracking on his own assurance of a probe, adding that the BRS had no faith in state agencies such as the CID, contending that the investigation would not be impartial as the chief minister also holds the home portfolio.

Meanwhile, the issue triggered noisy scenes in the legislative council, where BRS members staged a protest demanding action against the minister. The sloganeering MLCs rushed to the Chairman’s podium, disrupting proceedings.

Responding to the protest, state minister for IT and industries D Sridhar Babu said the chief minister had already clarified in the assembly that a CID inquiry would be ordered into the matter and appealed to BRS members to allow the House to function smoothly.

Despite repeated appeals from council chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy to maintain order and preserve the dignity of the House, the BRS members continued their protest. Following this, the government moved a resolution seeking their suspension, and the chairman suspended the protesting MLCs for the remainder of the day.

Those suspended included Madhusudhanachari, Ravindra Rao, Deshapati Srinivas, L Ramana, Yadava Reddy, Sunkari Raju, Naveen Kumar Reddy, Madhusudan, Vani Devi, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and M Kotireddy.

Before the proceedings began, BRS MLCs had also staged a protest on the matter at Gun Park

Srinivas Reddy was not available for comment as he is campaigning for the Congress in Kerala.