BRS MLA seeks stay on high court order on his disqualification

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lawmaker Vanama Venkateshwara Rao on Wednesday filed an emergency petition in the Telangana high court seeking a stay on Tuesday’s judgement disqualifying him as an MLA, people familiar with the matter said. In his lunch motion petition filed before the high court, BRS)lawmaker Venkateshwara Rao requested that the implementation of judgement should be stayed to enable him to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court. (HT Archives)

In his lunch motion petition filed before the high court, Venkateshwara Rao requested that the implementation of judgement should be stayed to enable him to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court.

The high court, which heard the arguments of the MLA, reserved its judgement.

On Tuesday, the high court set aside his election from Kothagudem assembly constituency in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, in December 2018 assembly elections, on the ground that he had failed to furnish complete details about his properties and that of his wife in the election affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India, as a contemplation under Section 125A of the Representation of People’s (RP) Act.

The high court imposed a penalty of ₹5 lakh on Venkateshwara Rao for filing a false affidavit.

At the same time, the court declared his nearest rival Jalagam Venkat Rao, who lost the election by a margin of over 4,300 votes, as the MLA with effect from December 12, 2018.

Venkat Rao said he expected such a verdict and was very happy to be declared as the MLA.

“I knew there was merit in my argument and truth will always triumph,” he said

Venkateshwara Rao was elected on the Congress party ticket but defected to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) soon after the election. On the other hand, Venkat Rao has been continuing in the BRS.

Meanwhile, Venkat Rao on Wednesday approached the state assembly secretariat and submitted the copy of the high court judgement which declared him as the Kothagudem MLA in place of Venkateshwara Rao.

“I submitted the high court order and the other relevant documents to the assembly secretary, requesting him to implement the high court judgement. The officials said they would commence the process at the earliest, after taking the legal opinion,” Rao told HT.

He said he had also spoken to assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy over phone and the latter had assured to look into the case.

When asked whether the assembly authorities would have to wait for the final judgement from the Supreme Court, Venkat Rao refused to comment.

“I have submitted my case. It is for the assembly authorities to take a call,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON