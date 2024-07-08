BRS leader K Kavitha moves default bail application, alleges CBI filed 'incomplete chargesheet'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Monday filed a default bail application before the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, citing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an incomplete chargesheet even after the 60-day investigation period has elapsed. Kavitha’s judicial custody was extended by Rose Avenue Court until July 18 in a corruption case. (ANI)

The application of the 46-year-old politician is scheduled for a hearing at 2pm. Kavitha’s judicial custody was extended by the Rouse Avenue Court on July 5 until July 18 in connection with a corruption case probed by the CBI.

She was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Tihar jail on April 11. The agency initially had questioned her about WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu’s phone and documents related to a land deal.

The BRS leader, who is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate at her home in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on March 15.

According to the federal agency’s investigation, Kavitha allegedly conspired with top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, to secure advantages in the liquor policy.

Earlier on July 1, the Delhi High Court had rejected Kavitha’s bail pleas in two cases involving corruption and money laundering related to the liquor policy case.

A bench led by justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who had reserved the decision on the bail pleas on May 28, dismissed the petitions.

K Kavitha had appealed against the trial court’s May 6 decision, which denied her bail applications in both the CBI’s corruption case and the ED’s money-laundering case.

Kavitha’s lawyer argued that among the 50 accused in the excise case, she is the only woman, emphasising that the law treats women differently and urged the court to grant her bail accordingly.

However, the CBI and ED countered Kavitha’s bail pleas, asserting that she holds significant influence that could potentially sway witnesses.