Home / India News / Bru migrants’ resettlement in Tripura runs into opposition from locals

Bru migrants’ resettlement in Tripura runs into opposition from locals

In January this year, the Centre signed an agreement with governments of Tripura and Mizoram and the Bru migrants for their permanent settlement in Tripura.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 00:33 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Over 32,000 Bru migrants have been staying at six relief camps in Tripura’s North District for over two decades after they fled Mizoram following an ethnic clash in 1997.
Over 32,000 Bru migrants have been staying at six relief camps in Tripura’s North District for over two decades after they fled Mizoram following an ethnic clash in 1997. (HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Protesting against the Centre’s decision of rehabilitating over 32,000 Bru migrants in Tripura, two local organizations started indefinite strike from Monday at Kanchanpur sub division in North district, nearly 180 kilometres from Agartala.

Police said that no untoward incident was reported.

The local organizations - Nagarik Suraksha Mancha and Mizo Convention under the banner ‘Joint Action Committee’ (JAC) had earlier organised a series of protests against resettlement of the Brus only in this sub division.

“We were given assurance earlier that maximum 1,500 families would be given settlement here. But now, we heard that they are planning to give place to 6,000 families. If this happens, the demography and environment of the subdivision will be effected. We can’t accept that,” chairman of JAC Dr. Zairemthiama Pachuau told mediapersons.

Over 32,000 Bru migrants have been staying at six relief camps located at Kanchanpur and Panisagar subdivisions in Tripura’s North District for over two decades after they fled Mizoram following an ethnic clash in 1997.

In January this year, the Centre signed an agreement with governments of Tripura and Mizoram and the Bru migrants for their permanent settlement in Tripura. The Centre also announced a Rs. 600 crore package for their resettlement.

According to government officials, 15 different spots areas have been identified in different districts including the North district for their resettlement.

The Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples’ Forum (MBDPF) recently demanded the state government issue permanent resident and Scheduled Tribe certificates to them as part of their resettlement.

MBDPF general secretary Bruno Msha said,” We have nothing to say about their movement. We believe that the state government will take necessary action in this regard.”

