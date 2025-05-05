BSF apprehends Pakistani national for intruding in Punjab's Gurdaspur

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a Pakistani national for intruding into Indian territory in Punjab's Gurdaspur. The BSF is tasked to guard the 2,289 km-long India-Pakistan border.(ANI)

The incident comes just two days after a Pakistani Ranger was apprehended by the force along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan. The ranger had been taken into custody by the Rajasthan frontier of the force.

This was nearly a fortnight after a BSF jawan was caught by Pakistani Rangers amid rising tension between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw inadvertently crossed the international border from Punjab on April 23.

Pakistan has refused to release him despite India registering a strong protest and placing repeated requests for his release.

Shaw was a part of the ‘kisan guard’ team tasked with protecting the farmers working near the border fence when he mistakenly crossed the border to take rest under a tree and was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers.

Such inadvertent crossings have occurred in the past and were usually resolved swiftly. However, amid rising tension between the two nations, Pakistani authorities have remained silent despite multiple flag meetings.

The BSF is tasked with guarding the 2,289 km-long India-Pakistan border, which runs from Jammu and Kashmir in the north to Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat along the country's western flank.