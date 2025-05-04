Pakistani ranger caught by BSF at international border in Rajasthan: Report

A Pakistani Ranger has been apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, amid tension between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan has refused to release BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw despite India registering a strong protest and placing repeated requests for his release. (Representative image)(PTI)

The ranger has been taken into custody by the Rajasthan frontier of the force, reported PTI.

This came days after BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw inadvertently crossed the international border from Punjab. Pakistan has refused to release him despite India registering a strong protest and placing repeated requests for his release.

Shaw, 40, has been with the BSF for 17 years and was deployed in the 24th Battalion near the Pakistan border under the Mamdot sector in Ferozepur.

On April 23, he was a part of the ‘kisan guard’ team tasked with protecting the farmers working near the border fence when he mistakenly crossed the border to take rest under a tree and was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers.

Shaw's pregnant wife, Rajani, had also met senior force officials in Ferozepur to learn about the efforts being made to get him released.

Indo-Pak tensions

The developments come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack. Twenty-six people died when terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, at a meadow near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Following the terror attack, India announced a series of measures against Pakistan. These included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari and reducing the staffing of High Commissions.

The government also cancelled all types of visas granted to Pakistani nationals and ordered them to leave by April 30. India also closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan Airlines.

Pakistan announced the suspension of all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan and barred Indian airlines from using its airspace.

Pakistani forces have also violated the ceasefire along the border for the tenth consecutive night, opening small arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC).