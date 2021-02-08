BSF guns down Pakistani intruder along border in J&K
The Border Security Force (BSF) Monday gunned down a Pakistani intruder along the Indo-Pak international border in Samba sector.
A BSF spokesman said that at about 0945 hours (9.45am) , BSF troops observed a Pakistani intruder heading towards the fence near border pillar number 64 in BOP Chak Faquira in Samba sector.
“Despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving suspiciously, approached the fencing in an aggressive manner and was fired upon by BSF troops,” he said.
The body of the man has been recovered.
He had entered approximately 40 metres into Indian territory.
A Pakistani intruder had been killed in the same area on November 23, 2020.
A tunnel, around six to eight years old, was also detected in this area recently. A search of the area is in progress.
