BSF jawan still being debriefed, says he was ‘harassed’ in Pakistan

Border Security Force (BSF) constable PK Shaw, who was released by Pakistan after three weeks on May 14, is still waiting to return home as a team of doctors and central agencies continue his evaluation, officials familiar with the matter said. Border Security Force (BSF) constable PK Shaw, who was released by Pakistan after three weeks on May 14, is still waiting to return home as a team of doctors and central agencies continue his evaluation, officials familiar with the matter said. (ANI)

Shaw had accidentally crossed the India-Pakistan international border during a patrol on April 23, a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and was released through the joint check post at Attari as part of a prisoner exchange between the two countries.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the ongoing evaluation is the reason why Shaw has not been allowed to meet outsiders, including his family.

“The debriefing is still on and until the 360 degree review is clear, he is not allowed to interact with outsiders. This is part of the procedure,” an official said, adding that Shaw is not likely to join duty anytime soon.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee hails safe return of BSF jawan held by Pakistan since April 23

Officials aware of the matter said that Shaw does not bear signs of any superficial injuries. However, he told authorities that he was “mentally harassed” and questioned at odd hours by authorities in Pakistan. “...Having counsellors to examine him is part of the process,” the officer cited above said.

“In the initial days, he was questioned by different people(seemingly different services) at different locations during which he was blindfolded. By odd hours, he meant he was woken up abruptly at different times and questioned why he had entered their country.”

Shaw’s wife Rajni said: “I am glad he is back. They will let us know when we can meet him...” .