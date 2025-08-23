BSF nabs senior Bangladeshi Police officer infiltrating India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday evening apprehended a senior officer of the Bangladesh Police while he was attempting to illegally enter Indian territory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, top government officials said. The BSF is tasked to guard the 2,289 km-long India-Pakistan border that runs across Jammu and Kashmir in the north to Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat along the western flank of the country. (ANI file)

The infiltrator, whose identity was not shared considering the ongoing investigation, was caught near Hakimpur Border Outpost between 6 pm and 7 pm.

"The officer was intercepted by BSF troops during routine patrolling. On searching him, the force recovered some identity documents, confirming that the intruder was a senior Bangladeshi Police officer," the officials told ANI, requesting anonymity.

The intruder was immediately detained and later handed over to the West Bengal Police for further questioning.

Officials said this is one of the rarest occasions when a Bangladeshi Police officer has been caught while trying to enter Indian soil illegally.

The India-Bangladesh border, stretching over 4,096 km, is one of the longest international borders in the world and has often witnessed cases of infiltration, smuggling and illegal crossings. West Bengal accounts for nearly 2,217 km of this stretch, making it a sensitive zone for security agencies.

North 24 Parganas, where Saturday's arrest took place, has remained particularly vulnerable due to its dense population, riverine terrain and proximity to urban centres.

Officials say the region has often been exploited by smugglers, touts, and sometimes even organised groups attempting to cross over illegally.

The BSF, deployed along the India-Bangladesh border, plays a critical role in preventing illegal immigration, trafficking and smuggling of contraband such as cattle, narcotics, and fake currency. Over the years, BSF has introduced advanced surveillance, fencing projects and coordinated patrols to plug gaps along the border.

The arrest of a "serving Bangladeshi police officer marks a rare and serious infiltration attempt, raising concerns over motives and cross-border dynamics."

Officials said investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind his entry into Indian territory and whether he was acting independently or on behalf of a network.

"Such incidents highlight the importance of constant vigilance on the Indo-Bangladesh border," a senior official said, adding that coordination with state police and intelligence agencies is being strengthened. (ANI)