BSF on high alert on India-Bangladesh border

Moments after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and the country’s army, led by Waker-Uz-Zaman, formed an interim government in Dhaka, the Border Security Force (BSF) has put all its posts on the entire 4,096-km-long border on “high alert”, people familiar with the development said. BSF jawans patrol the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura. (PTI File Photo)

Officials added that the ministry of home affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the developments in Bangladesh and the acting director general of BSF, Daljit Chawdhary, has reached Kolkata along with senior brass from the headquarters to review the security at the border.

BSF jawans have been asked to keep a close watch on any unauthorised entry of individuals from Bangladesh to India, and ensure that smugglers and terrorists do not take advantage of the situation for their nefarious activities, according to an officer, who did not wished to be named.

Currently, there are 1,096 border out-posts (BOPs) of the BSF on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) along West Bengal (2216.7 km), Assam (263 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Tripura (856 km) and Mizoram (318 km).

The IBB is marked by difficult terrain such as hills, rivers and valleys, and the BSF is tasked to keep a strict vigil on illegal cross border activities and illegal migration from Bangladesh to India.