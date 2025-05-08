BSF pauses retreat ceremonies at Punjab's border check posts with Pakistan

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday announced that they would be stopping their daily evening ceremonial retreat events held at three border check posts in Punjab to prioritise public safety as relations between India and Pakistan worsen, reported news agency PTI. BSF personnel will no longer carry out retreat ceremonies at joint check posts in Punjab with Pakistani Rangers.(Raminder Pal Singh/ANI)

"As per directions, there will be no ceremonial show at all three joint check posts (JCP) till the next order. No public will be permitted keeping in view their safety and security," they said.

The move comes after India, early on Wednesday, destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that led to the death of 26 civilians.

The BSF troops in coordination with Pakistani Rangers, conduct public ceremonies on the Attari border in Amritsar, Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur, and Sadki in Fazilka district every evening.

Even after the Pahalgam attack, the BSF had declared that they would continue the retreat event without opening the border gates and would forego the traditional shaking of hands between the Indian and Pakistani forces.

The event is usually attended by hundreds of visitors, foreign tourists, and locals at the Attari-Wagah border.

Indo-Pak tensions flare

After a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam led to the loss of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, conflict between India and Pakistan has been escalating. India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the act of cross-border terrorism.

India, on May 7, conducted Operation Sindoor, and destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistani military has also claimed that India has launched drone strikes on major cities such as Karachi, Lahore and more.

India's defence ministry issued a statement on Thursday stating that Pakistan had attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of May 7. They stated that the strikes had been neutralised by India's air defence system and they were currently recovering debris to prove Pakistan's role in the aggression.

“Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement added.