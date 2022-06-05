BSF seizes cache of drugs worth 250 crore near Gujarat’s Jakhau port

Ahmedabad: The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint search operation with Jakhau Marine Police seized 49 packets of drugs, suspected to be heroin, from Sayali creek near Jakhau port area on Sunday, according to BSF officials.

The drugs recovered are estimated to be worth about ₹250 crore, they said. The words ‘Café Gourmet’ and ‘Blue Sapphire 555’ is printed on the packets containing the drugs.

A few days ago, on the intervening night of May 30 and May 31, the Coast Guard and the ATS unit of the Gujarat Police seized a Pakistani boat near the international maritime boundary between Sir Creek and Jakhau Port, and detained seven Pakistani nationals from the boat.

During this operation, the crew had dumped the drugs into the sea.

Soon after this incident, BSF Bhuj was on high alert and launched continuous search operations. As a result, the BSF successfully recovered 49 drug packets on Sunday, according to BSF officials. On April 25, the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-

Terrorism Squad (ATS) had apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members near the coast and recovered heroin worth ₹280 crore from the vessel.