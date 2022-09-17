BSF seizes mobile phones worth 39 lakh along India-Bangladesh border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized mobile phones worth ₹39,29,000 in West Bengal's Malda district near India-Bangladesh International Border (IB), the forces said on Saturday.

The BSF's 70 Battalion troops under South Bengal Frontier, deputed at Border Out Post Sukhdevpur, seized a consignment of 359 mobile phones late on Friday night on the International Border (IB).

The seizure was based on the basis of accurate information received from BSF intelligence sources, said the BSF, adding "its troops of Border Out Post Sukhdevpur noticed about 10 to 12 suspected smugglers moving towards fencing with bundles when the force reached there".

"But seeing the troops coming towards them, the smugglers fled with the help of thick darkness and bushes. After that the jawans launched a special search operation, during the search, eight bags were recovered in the pit of soil near fencing," the BSF said.

"On the opening of the recovered bags, mobile phones of various companies were found. The estimated value of the seized mobile phones is ₹39,29,000."

According to the BSF inputs, the names of many Indian smugglers involved in this smuggling have come to the fore, who were involved in this smuggling. An FIR has been lodged against all those smugglers at the Baishnabnagar Police Station and the mobile phones that have been seized have also been handed over to the Police Station concerned for further legal action.

The Commanding Officer of the 70 Battalion stated that the BSF is taking strict measures to prevent smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border due to which people involved in activities like smuggling are experiencing a lot of difficulties and some of them are getting apprehended, who are also being punished according to the law.

