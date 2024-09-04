BSF to begin flag-lowering ceremony along India-Pak border in Rajasthan next year

The Border Security Force (BSF) will begin a flag-lowering ceremony along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on the lines of the one held daily at the Wagah frontier in Punjab’s Amritsar, an officer said on Wednesday. An amphitheatre with a capacity for 1,000 people was under construction for the purpose at the Tanot Rai Mata Temple complex. The BSF has completed 70% of the work for the ceremony venue. (HT PHOTO)

BSF deputy inspector general (Jaisalmer) Yogendra Singh Rathore said BSF personnel will lower the Indian flag every evening along with a camel show and other events. Unlike at Wagah, there will be no such ceremony on the Pakistani side.

The Babliyan border post near Tanot was earlier developed for the retreat ceremony in 2021 under the government’s border tourism initiative. A stadium, watchtower, selfie points, etc were constructed at the site by 2022 before Tanot was chosen for the ceremony.

The Union tourism ministry last year approved ₹17.67 crore for the development of the Tanot complex under the border tourism initiative. The BSF has completed 70% of the work so far. The complex spread across 4.57 acres will also include a 434 square metre cafeteria, a 183 square metre VIP block, a souvenir shop, and a toilet block with the amphitheatre as the centrepiece.

Officials said Tanot has a variety of attractions including a museum and weapons gallery showcasing military history. Mural walls are also dedicated there to fallen soldiers. The Tanot complex will have an area for families and children, a food court, a surveillance system, and solar-powered LED street lighting.

Rathore said Tanot is set to offer a ceremony mirroring the grandeur of the Wagah border. “We are making rapid progress. The construction of the amphitheatre is underway, and we expect the Tanot complex to be completed by the year’s end,” said Rathore. He added that Tanot is expected to become a significant landmark for tourists.

The BSF has simplified border tourism in Jaisalmer by introducing an online e-pass system for easy access.