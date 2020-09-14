e-paper
BSP MP Ritesh Pandey to marry UK-based psychology student Katharina

BSP MP Ritesh Pandey to marry UK-based psychology student Katharina

india Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:46 IST

hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSP MP Ritesh Pandey with Katharina, a UK-based psychology student he is set to marry.
BSP MP Ritesh Pandey with Katharina, a UK-based psychology student he is set to marry.(Facebook)
         

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Ritesh Pandey on Monday made an announcement on social media about his wedding to Katharina, a UK-based psychology student.

Taking to Facebook, Pandey shared a picture of him with Katharina and wrote, “I am happy that Katharina and I have decided to complete the journey ahead as life partners. Both of us have taken this decision with the blessings of elders and parents of our families.”

Considering the restrictions imposed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Pandey said there won’t be any wedding function. However, if a decision is made depending on the circumstances in next couple of months,then an announcement will be made, he said.

“The entire world including our country is going through a period of crisis. In such a situation there is no possibility and circumstance to hold a function as of now. But if anything is decided in the coming months considering the circumstances, we will definitely inform you,” read Pandey’s post, originally shared in Hindi.

 

