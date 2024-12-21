Menu Explore
BSP supremo Mayawati hits out at Amit Shah over comments on Ambedkar

PTI |
Dec 21, 2024 01:06 PM IST

BSP supremo Mayawati hits out at Amit Shah over comments on Ambedkar

Lucknow, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he should apologise for his statement on B R Ambedkar.

If this does not happen, the BSP will protest across the country on December 24, she said.

In a series of posts on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the author of the original book in the form of the super-humanistic and welfare Constitution for the self-respect and human rights of the Dalits, deprived, and other neglected people of the country, is as revered as God. His disrespect by Shri Amit Shah hurts the hearts of the people."

She further mentioned that people from all sections of society in the country are quite angry and agitated by the words spoken by him in Parliament regarding such a great man.

"Ambedkarite BSP has demanded that he take back his statement and repent, which has not been done till now," she said.

The BSP chief also stated that in such a situation, if the demand is not met, the BSP will raise its voice across the country.

"That is why the party has now decided to hold a nationwide movement on December 24 in support of this demand. On that day, a complete peaceful dharna-demonstration will be held at all district headquarters across the country," she said.

During a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Shah had said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar Bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata .”

On Wednesday, Shah held a press conference in which he accused the Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments in the Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed constant protests from treasury benches and opposition members over the alleged insult of Ambedkar until both the houses were adjourned sine die on Friday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

