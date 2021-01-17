BSP welcomes Covid-19 vaccination drive, says poor should be prioritised
Welcoming nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive launched on Saturday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday said poor people should be prioritised during inoculation.
"Corona crisis has been hitting the people of India and the world very hard. We welcome the corona vaccination drive. However, we must remember that India has a population of over 125 crores and 50 per cent of the people live around the poverty line. These are the people who deserve to be treated in priority and they should be vaccinated so that India as a nation together can march forward and progress," Bhadoria told ANI.
Talking about allegations made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that fewer vaccines were sent to her state, the BSP leader said politics should not be done over vaccines.
"This kind of politics should not be done. I think all should be treated equally whether they are coming from the BJP-ruled states or Opposition-ruled states. There should be no distinction in this matter," Bhadoria stated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday rolled out the world's largest vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused 1,52,093 deaths and affected millions of lives in the country.
The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation has been reported so far and the drive was successful. Sanitation workers were the first to get the shots in Delhi and some other states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why many in Delhi skipped 1st-day vaccine, explains Satyendar Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP’s selfie campaign to ‘expose’ bad condition of govt schools in Uttarakhand
- Under the campaign, the AAP has asked the people of the state to send them photographs of the government schools in dilapidated condition in their respective areas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new UK strain of Covid-19 cases, tally remains at 116
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14-year-old boy shot dead in Bihar’s Supaul during robbery bid
- The boy who was shot when he shouted for help, died during treatment at a hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apex Court appointed panel on farm laws to meet on Jan 19 for first meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands of tractors will enter Delhi for disciplined Kisan Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests senior railway official in ₹1 crore bribery case, raids 20 sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena and Congress in war of words over renaming of Aurangabad
- The two allies have been at loggerhead over the issue for the last two weeks after the Sena raised thedecade-old issue to rename Aurangabad city as Sambhaji Nagar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong accuses BJP workers of attacking Tripura party president's vehicle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Tejashwi visits murdered IndiGo manager's kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I think the agitation will continue’: Farmers' leader Tikait
- Agriculture minister Tomar continues to remain hopeful that only discussions can pave the way for the implementation of the laws and resolve differences.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will farmers be allowed to hold tractor march on January 26? SC to hear plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hurts Hindus, anti-Dalit’: BJP leaders want Saif Ali Khan's Tandav banned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Include certain elements in vaccination programme towards CSR spend: CII to govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi condoles demise of Puducherry BJP MLA K G Shankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox