Home / India News / ‘BSP will continue to fight for Dalits, OBCs & Muslims’

‘BSP will continue to fight for Dalits, OBCs & Muslims’

india news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 10:16 PM IST

Pal also reviewed the working of the party in the Lucknow division in a meeting with BSP’s divisional zone in-charge Ramnath Rawat.

Vishwanath Pal was addressing party workers’ conference held near Maharaja Bijli Pasi Qila. (HT Photo)
Vishwanath Pal was addressing party workers’ conference held near Maharaja Bijli Pasi Qila. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Calling upon functionaries to start preparing for the upcoming urban local body polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Vishwanath Pal, the president of Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Uttar Pradesh unit, on Wednesday said that his party would fight to protect the rights of Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and minorities.

Pal was addressing party workers’ conference held near Maharaja Bijli Pasi Qila. In his speech, he asked the party workers to spread the support base of the party in urban and rural areas. He also directed them to strengthen the organisation from the state to the booth-level. Development and welfare projects launched by the BSP government should be told to people, he added.

“The BJP, Samajwadi Party, and Congress governments have failed to protect the rights of the Dalits, Muslims and OBCs. On the other hand, the former BSP government -- under party chief Mayawati -- launched several schemes for the welfare of the deprived communities. However, the successive BJP and SP governments stopped those schemes. Therefore, the people want to see the BSP in power. To achieve this goal, party leaders and workers should mobilise their resources to ensure BSP’s win in the coming elections,” he said.

Later, in the day, Pal reviewed the working of the party in the Lucknow division in a meeting with BSP’s divisional zone in-charge Ramnath Rawat.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out