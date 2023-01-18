‘BSP will continue to fight for Dalits, OBCs & Muslims’

LUCKNOW Calling upon functionaries to start preparing for the upcoming urban local body polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Vishwanath Pal, the president of Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Uttar Pradesh unit, on Wednesday said that his party would fight to protect the rights of Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and minorities.

Pal was addressing party workers’ conference held near Maharaja Bijli Pasi Qila. In his speech, he asked the party workers to spread the support base of the party in urban and rural areas. He also directed them to strengthen the organisation from the state to the booth-level. Development and welfare projects launched by the BSP government should be told to people, he added.

“The BJP, Samajwadi Party, and Congress governments have failed to protect the rights of the Dalits, Muslims and OBCs. On the other hand, the former BSP government -- under party chief Mayawati -- launched several schemes for the welfare of the deprived communities. However, the successive BJP and SP governments stopped those schemes. Therefore, the people want to see the BSP in power. To achieve this goal, party leaders and workers should mobilise their resources to ensure BSP’s win in the coming elections,” he said.

Later, in the day, Pal reviewed the working of the party in the Lucknow division in a meeting with BSP’s divisional zone in-charge Ramnath Rawat.