 Advisory: Story on Taliban statement on India, Pakistan clashes is withdrawn
Advisory: Story on Taliban statement on India, Pakistan clashes is withdrawn

Taliban reacting on the ongoing Budgam clash between India and Pakistan said that this can affect the Afghaistan peace process.

Feb 27, 2019 14:37 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Kabul
budgam,airstrike,IAF
(Representative photo)

Reuters is withdrawing the story headlined “UPDATE 1- Taliban warns India, Pakistan clashes will impact Afghan peace process”. The Taliban spokesman quoted in the story told Reuters that the statement emailed to media was not issued by the Taliban.

Earlier, Reurters quoted a Taliban spokesperson that ongoing clashes between India and Pakistan would impact the Afghan peace process.

“The continuation of such conflict will affect the Afghanistan peace process,” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid’s statement said.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 13:04 IST

