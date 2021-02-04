Budget 2021-22 will fuel entrepreneurial spirit among Indians: Sitharaman
- The finance minister on Monday unveiled a Union Budget providing significant increase in health and capital expenditure to boost the economy that contracted by 23.9% in the first quarter of the current financial year mainly because of a 68-day nationwide lockdown since March 25, 2020.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said despite the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, the Budget 2021-22 has not levied any new tax on the people, instead it has relied on non-tax resources other than just disinvestment for enhanced capital investments that will spur growth.
“I underline that we have not burdened any section of Indian society with any additional demand for even an additional rupee,” the finance minister said at a closed-door virtual meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).
Sitharaman on Monday unveiled a Union Budget providing significant increase in health and capital expenditure to boost the economy that contracted by 23.9% in the first quarter of the current financial year mainly because of a 68-day hard nationwide lockdown since March 25, 2020, but quickly recovered to contract by a slower 7.5% in the next quarter ended September 30. The recently launched Covid-19 vaccination drive has given a further boost with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projecting 11.5% growth for India in 2021-22 and the Economic Survey estimating a real growth of 11%.
“This Budget marks a clear directional change for the Indian economy and that directional change is not what the government has offered as a sudden response, but it was something that was preoccupying the Indian minds for over 30 years,” she said while addressing FICCI’s national executive committee meeting on Thursday.
This Budget is trying to raise resources which are non-tax resources at a time when we need a lot of money to spend, FICCI said in a statement quoting her. “It’s a budget which raises resources but not on the back of increased taxation. There is a directional change in the budget which is so distinct that it will fuel the entrepreneurial spirit which Indians show given the right opportunities,” she added.
Stating that revenue generation would improve through this year, she expressed confidence about robust collection of non-tax revenue other than just disinvestments through various other monetisation of assets.
Sitharaman also urged the industry to come forward to make investments. “I hope the industry will understand the spirit with which the budget is placed before you and therefore also come forward to participate in this inevitable exercise. Industry, having cleared all its debts and finances, should now be in a position to invest money to expand and grow and clearly show signs that it is now ready to receive any joint ventures for the sake of technology that it prefers to have,” she said.
For providing immediate stimulus to the economy, the government will be spending in a big way in public infrastructure and three large areas where big ticket expenditure will happen include infrastructure, health and agriculture. “Government alone, even if it brings bags full of money, cannot meet the demand of growing and aspirational India,” Sitharaman said.
Speaking about the Budget proposal to set up Development Financial Institutions (DFI), the finance minister said the government will enable one DFI and the entire financing of long-term infrastructure will happen in a very market-driven way, which itself will bring in efficiency.
The government has taken up a confident, trustworthy and transparent accounting statement in our budget, she said. “There is no patching up or white washing. It has made an honest attempt to give an honest statement of the government’s finances and with the reforms announced along with the stimulus. It is clear that this government is not sitting cautiously, and it is coming forward with faith in Indian industry and business leaders,” she added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On farmers' protest, Sonakshi Sinha says 'don't give in to that narrative'
- The actor took to Instagram to express her disapproval towards tweets posted by celebrities from the film industry and sportspersons who criticised western celebrities who were tweeting in support of farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021-22 will fuel entrepreneurial spirit among Indians: Sitharaman
- The finance minister on Monday unveiled a Union Budget providing significant increase in health and capital expenditure to boost the economy that contracted by 23.9% in the first quarter of the current financial year mainly because of a 68-day nationwide lockdown since March 25, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands President's rule in Jharkhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DGCA allows agri dept to fly drones over 100 districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3rd ICMR serosurvey: 21.5% population showed evidence of past exposure to Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closely monitoring developments in Myanmar, says India
- The Ministry of Externa Affairs also said that India is also engaged on the Myanmar issue as a member of the UN Security Council.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal got highest-ever allocation in rail budget: Piyush Goyal
- He also said due to the non-availability of land as many as 34 projects in the state have received only token allotment in the Budget 2021-22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress upset with party MP’s remarks against Kerala CM
- The ruling CPI(M) has sought an apology from Kannur's Congress MP Sudhakaran for his comments against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Serious matter': What BJP leaders said on Greta Thunberg's toolkit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear Sonu Sood's plea against HC order on illegal construction notice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stranded in Chinese waters, 16 more Indian sailors to return home
- Twenty-three sailors stranded on MV Jag Anand, which was at anchorage near Jingtang port since June 13 last year, returned this month after a crew change was arranged at a Japanese port. Now, the 16 sailors stranded on MV Anastasia since September 20 will return after a crew change.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India again asks Sri Lanka to stick to commitments on developing port terminal
- India, Japan and Sri Lanka had signed an agreement in 2019 on jointly developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BJP replicating Tripura model in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight-year-old girl found murdered in Kolkata day after she went missing
- Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox