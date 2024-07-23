Budget 2024: Vishnupad, Mahabodhi temple corridors in Bihar to get major tourism boost

As part of Union budget 2024, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday that Vishnupad Temple corridor at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar will be developed as corridors and the ancient city of Nalanda will be transformed into "world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations". The Mahabodhi temple at Bodh Gaya draws Buddhists from across the world. (HT file)

The development model will be based on the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The minister mentioned that both these temples “hold immense spiritual significance” to the country.

Phase one of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2021. Constructed at a cost of ₹339 crores, it included a total of 23 buildings.

It provides a variety of facilities to pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

Other measures include comprehensive initiatives to develop the spiritual city of Rajgir in Bihar. The finance minister noted that the city holds “immense religious significance for Hindus, Jains and Buddhists”.

The government also announced that it will support the “development of Nalanda as a tourist centre besides reviving Nalanda university to its glorious stature.”

Odisha found a special mention in tourism related announcements. Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will provide assistance to the development of Odisha as well. “Odisha's scenic beauty, temples, monuments, craftsmanship, wildlife sanctuaries, natural landscapes and pristine beaches make it an ultimate tourist destination,” she added.

Presenting her seventh consecutive budget as the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said tourism has always been a part of India's civilisational heritage.

She added that the government's initiatives to promote tourism will promote investment and economic opportunities for other sectors. It will also create employment opportunities. Nirmala Sitharaman announced several measures in addition to measures announced in the interim budget 2024.