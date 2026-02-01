Budget 2026: Sitharaman announces ‘tax holiday’ for foreign companies setting up data centres in India

Under this reform, the government has proposed a “tax holiday” till 2047, which would work as a safe harbour of 15% on cost for companies providing cloud services using data centres in India. Follow LIVE updates on Budget 2026 here

While presenting the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a ‘tax holiday’ for foreign companies in order to boost the setting up of data centres in India.

What is a tax holiday? A tax holiday is a government-granted, temporary reduction or elimination of taxes—such as income, property, or sales tax. This "holiday" is announced to stimulate economic growth, encourage investment in specific industries or boost consumer spending.

Such an incentive is often used in developing nations or special economic zones. A key purpose of introducing a 'tax holiday' is to encourage new businesses to set up, foster innovation, create jobs, and attract foreign direct investment.

Union Budget 2026 presented The Union Budget 2026-27 was presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday - February 1, 2026.

While presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman highlighted the theme of three kartavya (duties).

“This three-fold approach requires supportive ecosystem. It is a unique, yuva shakti (youth power)-driven budget,” she said, presenting her ninth consecutive budget.