Budget Session 2023 LIVE: Opposition to meet today to chalk out Parliament strategy
Budget Session Live Updates: Similar to the first leg of Union Budget 2023 session, the other half is also plagued by numerous delays.
The Parliament is slated to resume on Monday after a week's long's ruckus from both the sides. On Friday, the proceedings of the both houses were adjourned till Monday as the ruling dispensation continues to demand an apology from the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his remarks in London and the opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Adani-Hindenburg row.
Subsequently, a slew of bills were slated to be passed in both the Upper and Lower House on Monday. Here we bring minute-to-minute updates from in and out of the parliament.
Mar 20, 2023 08:58 AM IST
House panel seeks database for e-payment frauds
The parliamentary panel on information and technology wants the government to create a centralised database to record digital payments-related cyber frauds, and institute a new nodal agency to enable redressal mechanisms for victims, people familiar with the matter said. Read more
Mar 20, 2023 08:49 AM IST
Manish Tewari's notice in Lok Sabha over Freedom of Speech
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on “essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution”, reports ANI.
Mar 20, 2023 08:41 AM IST
AAP's Sanjay Singh's notice in Rajya Sabha over Adani-Hindenburg issue
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha and demands discussion on the Adani-Hindenburg issue.
Mar 20, 2023 08:37 AM IST
Mar 20, 2023 08:32 AM IST
Mar 20, 2023 08:29 AM IST
R&AW reports on judges appointments in extraordinary cases: Centre tells Lok Sabha
The Union government on Friday said that the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) inputs are taken for making appointments of judges to constitutional courts only in “extraordinary circumstances” when the issue involves national security. Read more
Mar 20, 2023 08:21 AM IST
Parliament could do with less animosity
The ongoing Parliament session is rife with political animosity, with the exception of a few pleasant moments. That is why, after the Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar earlier this month, a brief discussion in the Rajya Sabha warmed the cockles of the heart. Read more
Mar 20, 2023 08:13 AM IST
'Didn't seek foreign intervention': Rahul Gandhi
Amid BJP's insistence for an apology over his "democracy under attack" remark in the UK, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday defended it at a parliamentary panel meet, saying he never sought any foreign intervention over the issue.
Mar 20, 2023 08:09 AM IST
‘BJP trying to make Rahul Gandhi hero to serve own interests’: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to make a hero out of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to divert attention from the burning issues by stalling the parliament proceedings over his recent remarks in the UK. Read more
Mar 20, 2023 08:05 AM IST
Parliament marred by disruptions in first week
The first week of the second part of the budget session of Parliament has been marred by disruptions with the two Houses not able to conduct any major business. The budget session of parliament will conclude on April 6.
Mar 20, 2023 07:59 AM IST
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar sides with Parliament for constitutional evolution
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said the evolution of the Constitution should take place through Parliament and no other 'super body' or institution, including judiciary, has any role in it. Read more
Mar 20, 2023 07:51 AM IST
Agenda in Lok Sabha
In the Lok Sabha, a discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2023-24 and the Ministries of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for 2023-24 is expected.
Mar 20, 2023 07:50 AM IST
Pramod Tiwari's notice in Rajya Sabha over Adani issue
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the “need to constitute a JPC to investigate the govt's role in promoting business interests of Adani Group”, reports ANI.
Mar 20, 2023 07:49 AM IST
Discussion on budget of Jammu and Kashmir among key agendas
The General discussion on on the Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2023-24 which is pending for almost a week now will also be attempted to be passed, and the Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are among the key agenda in the Parliament today.
Mar 20, 2023 07:43 AM IST
Agenda in Rajya Sabha
As proceedings resume on Monday, a discussion on the working of several ministries including the Textile, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, and the Skill development ministry is expected in the Upper House of the Parliament.
Mar 20, 2023 07:41 AM IST
Opposition to meet today to chalk out Parliament strategy
Opposition parties are scheduled to meet today to chalk out Parliament strategy.