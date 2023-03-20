Budget Session 2023 LIVE: Opposition to meet today to chalk out Parliament strategy

The Parliament is slated to resume on Monday after a week's long's ruckus from both the sides. On Friday, the proceedings of the both houses were adjourned till Monday as the ruling dispensation continues to demand an apology from the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his remarks in London and the opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Subsequently, a slew of bills were slated to be passed in both the Upper and Lower House on Monday. Here we bring minute-to-minute updates from in and out of the parliament.