Budget session likely to begin from January 31

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 12:12 IST

Parliament is likely to meet for the budget session on January 31 and the union budget might be presented on February 1.The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) met here under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The tentative schedule drawn up during the meeting will be now placed for the cabinet’s approval.

According to officials, the first half of the budget session may run till February 11 or 12 and the second part might start from March 2 and run till April 3.

This will be the third session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained power with an increased majority in the Lower House.

The previous two sessions had been very productive both for the government as well as the Opposition. The government has been able to pass key bills such as triple talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act and the legislation to bifurcate J&K into two union territories. Opposition MPs got more chance to speak and Question Hour—during which MPs are allowed to seek answers from ministers—also turned out to be fruitful.

In the upcoming session, the focus would be the general budget that is aimed to give more boosters for the economy. The government will focus on pending legislations, especially on labour reforms and the surrogacy bill, which is under review by a House panel.

According to officials, the presentation of budget is, as of now, has been slated on February 1. As February 1 is a Saturday, the cabinet will take the final call on the date of budget presentation.

In the past, budgets have been presented on a Saturday.