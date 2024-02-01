Budget session: Murmu’s speech was an advertisement of Modi govt, says opposition

Several opposition leaders on Wednesday criticised President Droupadi Murmu’s last address to the joint sitting of Parliament ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge describing her speech as a “propaganda’’ and “advertisement” of the Narendra Modi government. President Droupadi Murmu during her address in Parliament on Wednesday. (ANI)

Alleging that the President’s speech lacked vision, Kharge said it did not mention anything related to employment.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“The address of the President was only a praise of PM Modi…maybe she was asked to do so and that’s exactly what she did in her 1-hour-20-minute speech. This was a propaganda, advertisement for Modi and a political speech,” the Congress chief said. “The speech had no vision or element of enlightenment. There was nothing related to employment mentioned in the President’s speech or the address by the PM outside Parliament. This was a document to entrap the poor.”

Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who was recently suspended from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), said there was nothing special in the President’s address. “Government said that employment had been generated but the fact is that the youth are on the streets... The speech was repetitive,” Ali said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “Ten years ago, PM Modi spoke of employment, inflation corruption and farmers’ income. President has never spoken on any of these issues… The reason is that this government has failed.”

In her maiden address to the joint sitting in the new Parliament building, the President listed the achievements of the Modi government over the past decade. She said the centuries-old desire to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya has now become reality and also hailed the armed forces for giving a befitting reply to terrorism and expansionism.

Hitting back at the opposition leaders, Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni said they have no issues left to raise as the Modi government worked for the development of the country. “Modi has fulfilled many things that the country has been waiting for. It is evident why the Opposition has framed this narrative. It is better not to expect a response from these desperate and disappointed people,” the BJP leader added.