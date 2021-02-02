Budget should be seen as extension of Atmanirbhar, RBI's package: RS Prasad
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the Union Budget 2021 should be seen as an extension of the Centre's Atmanirbhar and the Reserve Bank of India's economic package of ₹27 lakh crore.
"Budget should be seen as an extension of Centre's Atmanirbhar and RBI's economic package of ₹27 lakh crores. Companies like Apple under Production Linked Incentive of ₹1,97,000 crores will be able to manufacture mobiles. This will generate employment," he said.
Earlier in the day while presenting the Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that a scheme of Mega Investments Textile Park will be launched in addition to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, creating world-class infrastructure with plug and play facilities to enable global champions in exports.
"Seven textile parks will be developed in the country. Emphasis will be laid on asset monetisation. More economic corridors will be built across the country to further augment road Infrastructure," she added.
- The 63 districts include 14 from Arunachal Pradesh, 5 each from Assam and Bihar, 12 from Manipur, 7 from Meghalaya, and 9 from Nagaland.
- This was stated by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the House in response to a question on the number of healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers who have died due to Covid-19.
- Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
- India's Covid-19 recovery rate has reached 97 per cent, said the Union health ministry on Monday, one of the highest in the world. Vaccination is underway and as of Tuesday 39.5 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated, according to the health ministry.
