Bulandshahr violence: Posters with pictures of 23 accused released

Uttar Pradesh Police have released posters with pictures of 23 people accused of Bulandshahr violence who are still at large. The list of absconders includes Bajrang Dal district coordinator Yogesh Raj, BJP’s youth wing city president Shikhar Agarwal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activist Upendra Raghav.

However, in a gaffe, a photo of a different person has been released against the name and address of Vishal Tyagi, a resident of Syana. His photo is the second on the poster.

While superintendent of police (city), Bulandshahr, Atul Kumar Srivastava said that the photograph was being verified and it could be an old photograph of the accused, the police media cell has apologized for the mistake and released the correct photograph.

On Wednesday, Bulandshahr’s chief judicial magistrate Avdhesh Pandey had issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against 27 absconders and police were ordered to initiate confiscation of their property if they did not surrender in court or present themselves for arrest.

The property confiscation orders has been pasted on the houses of the absconders.

Srivastava said that pictures of 23 absconders had been released and people had been asked to help police arrest them by providing inputs about them.

Posters have been pasted in different locations of Meerut and Bulandshahr with contact numbers of police officials.

Police have so far arrested 12 accused in the December 3 violence after identifying them through different video clips.The violence, which was triggered by the alleged sighting of cow carcasses, had left police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local man, 21-year-old Sumit , dead.

