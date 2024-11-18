'Bulldozer is on standby': Yogi Adityanath warns in Jharkhand

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath fired a “bulldozer” warning in Jharkhand on Monday, days after the Supreme Court laid down nationwide guidelines against arbitrary demolitions by authorities in various states. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks at a rally in Sahson under Uttar Pradesh's Phulpur assembly constituency on November 16 (HT)

Though criticised by opposition parties and civil society, the method was adopted by governments led by the BJP, the party of the UP chief minister, the pioneer of the practice.

He made the remark at Jamtara in Jharkhand while accusing the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition of “looting” the state.

“They have looted Jharkhand's natural resources and the funds sent by (Prime Minister) Modi. They have encouraged infiltration by Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingyas, posing a serious threat to ‘beti, mati, roti' (girls, land, and food). Now, the bulldozer is on standby to reclaim the looted funds,” the firebrand BJP leader said, according to PTI.

He also claimed the state was witnessing “rampant” extraction of its natural resources. The practice, he stated, was “flourishing” under the ruling alliance, leaving Jharkhand “hollowed out" by "mafia activities.”

Further, Adityanath accused the JMM-led government of supporting “infiltrators” involved in “land jihad” and “love jihad,” adding that if the BJP's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wins, it would not “spare such forces.”

The UP CM also alleged JMM ally Congress had “obstructed” the construction of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

"Now it's time for the Krishna Kanhaiya Temple in Mathura," he asserted.

The polling for the second and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections will be held day after tomorrow. The votes will be counted on Saturday.