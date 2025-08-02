Bulldozer plunges into gorge while clearing debris in Shimla, operator killed

A bulldozer clearing debris from a road in Shimla veered off the hillside and tumbled over 300 metres into a deep gorge. The incident was caught on camera, showing the machine crashing through multiple road levels as it plunged down. A bulldozer seen tumbling down a hillside in Shimla after slipping during debris-clearing work.(VideoGrab)

Several vehicles were lined up on the road, waiting, as the way ahead was blocked by fallen rocks and mud due to recent rain. The bulldozer was working to clear the path when it suddenly slipped and tumbled down the hillside.

A short while later, a man was seen climbing down the slope to reach the wreckage. The bulldozer driver was pulled out and taken to a hospital, but died from serious injuries, NDTV reported.

This incident comes as heavy monsoon rains continue to cause destruction across Himachal Pradesh. Landslides, flash floods, and damaged roads have been reported from many parts of the state.

According to the state disaster management authority, 179 people have died during this year’s monsoon so far. Out of these, 101 deaths were directly caused by natural events like landslides, flash floods, and lightning, while the rest were due to road accidents, many linked to bad weather and unsafe conditions.

As of Friday evening, over 400 roads were blocked, power supply was hit in many places, and nearly 200 water supply systems were disrupted.

Officials said National Highway-505 in Lahaul and Spiti remains closed due to landslides. Several areas have seen homes collapse and bridges wash away.

Rescue teams are working around the clock, but officials have warned that continuous rain could slow down relief efforts and further delay the restoration of essential services like road connectivity and electricity.

People have been advised to stay indoors and call 1070 for any emergency help. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday flagged off three trucks carrying essential relief supplies to flood and landslide-hit areas in Mandi and Kullu.

The aid sent through the State Red Cross Society includes tents, blankets, tarpaulins, food items, and other daily-use materials meant for over 1,200 affected families.