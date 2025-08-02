Relentless rain lashes Himachal; season's death toll climbs to 179, roads and utilities hit

Relentless monsoon rain continues to batter Himachal Pradesh, and the season's death toll has climbed to 179, as the state grapples with widespread damage to life, infrastructure, and public services. An excavator being used to assist people to cross a stream, in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, Friday.(PTI)

According to the state disaster management authority (SDMA), 101 deaths have been directly caused by weather-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and lightning strikes.

The remaining 78 fatalities occurred in road accidents, many of them linked to treacherous weather and damaged roads.

“Himachal Pradesh has suffered widespread damage to life and public utilities due to severe monsoon activity between June 20 and August 2,” news agency quoted SDMA as saying in its latest situation report.

Heavy rainfall has blocked hundreds of roads, disrupted electricity, and cut off water supplies across the hill state. As of Friday evening, 403 roads were blocked, 411 power transformers were out of order, and 196 water supply schemes had been rendered non-functional.

Among the major disruptions, National Highway-505 in Lahaul and Spiti remains closed due to landslides, causing serious inconvenience to travellers and locals.

The districts of Mandi, Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Una are among the worst affected, with multiple landslides reported, houses collapsing, bridges being washed away, and several fatalities confirmed, ANI reported.

While rescue teams continue their operations on a war footing, officials have warned that ongoing rainfall could further hinder relief work and delay the restoration of key services, especially road connectivity and electricity.

The SDMA has urged citizens to follow local advisories and step out only if absolutely necessary, reminding the public of the continued risk of flash floods and landslides.

People in need of help can reach the state emergency operation centre’s 24x7 helpline at 1070.

Earlier in the day, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla flagged off three trucks carrying essential relief supplies to Mandi and Kullu districts.

“The vehicles were sent via the State Red Cross Society and contain tents, blankets, tarpaulins, food items, and other daily supplies for over 1,200 families affected by floods and landslides,” officials told ANI.