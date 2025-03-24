Bulldozers action at Nagpur violence key accused Fahim Khan's house

The Municipal Corporation of Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday took bulldozer action against one of the accused of recent violence in the city that erupted after “rumours” spread that a ‘chadar’ with religious inscriptions had been burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Nagpur, Mar 23 (ANI): Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravindra Singal along with other police officials conducts a march as the curfew was lifted after six days of violence, in Nagpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Snehal Sontakke)

Nagpur Municipal Corporation team reached the house of Fahim Khan, a key accused in the Nagpur violence who has been booked for sedition, with bulldozers to demolish an unauthorised structure he failed to have removed.

Khan, a leader of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP), is among the over 100 persons arrested for the violence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on March 17, according to news agency PTI.

A few days back, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation issued a notice to Khan, citing various lapses and lack of the building plan approval (for his house), sources said.

The house, located at Sanjay Bagh Colony in Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur, is registered in the name of Fahim Khan's wife, officials cited in a the PTI report said.

MDP city chief Khan is currently lodged in a jail.

The violence erupted on March 17, after rumours spread that a ‘chadar’ with religious inscriptions had been burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The clashes resulted in widespread stone-pelting and arson across several parts of the city, leaving 33 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, injured.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the cost of properties damaged during the violence will be recovered from rioters and the failure to pay up would lead to the seizure and selling of their properties to recover losses.

"My government will not rest until those responsible for attacking the police are found and dealt with sternly," said Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Ministry.