Bullet train project: Maha govt clears issues related to land acquisition

The Maharashtra government has cleared matters related to land acquisition and granted first-stage forest clearance after the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) wrote a letter to the state chief secretary this month listing 16 issues delaying the Bullet train project.

“The new government in Maharashtra has shown a proactive and positive approach towards the Bullet train project,” said a railway official, requesting anonymity. The official said a review meeting was held on Tuesday and the state government committed to resolving issues involving the transfer of land for an underground station and tunnel shaft by September. The official said that stage two forest clearance is also expected by September

Devendra Fadnavis, who took over as the deputy chief minister after the fall of the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra, on Thursday said they have given all the clearances for expediting the project.

A second official said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has issued directives to shift a petrol pump at Bandra Kurla Complex, where a terminus of the high-speed train is to be constructed as a three-storey underground structure with six platforms.

The railway ministry said foundation and pier works have been completed along a 75 km stretch of the 352-km long Gujarat portion of the project. The works on river bridges and girders for a viaduct over 180 km are in progress.

“The works on all eight stations between Vapi and Sabarmati are also under various stages of construction,” an NHSRCL official said. “The Sabarmati passenger hub is nearing completion. Contracts for all civil and track packages have been awarded in the Gujarat portion...It is expected that a trial run between Vapi-Sabarmati will be conducted...”

NHSRCL on July 7 wrote to the state government about the pressure it was facing from the Japanese agency funding 81% of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train project expected to cost ₹1.08 lakh crore.

The state government subsequently convened the review meeting on Tuesday to discuss the pending issues of the project.

NHSRCL officials told HT last week that the Japanese push for underground stations at the Bandra Kurla Complex was pending since bids can only be invited after the transfer of 4.84-hectare (ha) land for construction of the stations, and 0.81 ha temporary land to facilitate this work.

The initial deadline, which has since been extended, for completing work on the 508-km project was the end of 2022. The first phase of the project, a 50-km stretch between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat, is likely to be operational in 2026.